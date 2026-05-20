Knead™ Cats Upsizes Comfort: Therapeutic and Orthopedic Bed Now Available for Cats of All Sizes

Brand Continues to Set a New Benchmark for Feline Wellness By Bringing Its Award-Winning Support to All Cats, Regardless of Size

CHICAGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knead™ Cats, the leader in innovative, purpose-driven feline products, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its award-winning Therapeutic and Orthopedic Cat Bed line. By introducing a new 25-inch diameter alongside the original 20-inch model, Knead™ Cats reinforces its commitment to inclusive comfort, ensuring elite ergonomic support is accessible to cats of every stature and physique.

"By adding a larger bed to our product line, larger feline breeds, such as Maine Coons and Ragdolls, can enjoy the benefits of the bed's ergonomic design and contouring support features while having space to stretch out and curl up comfortably," said Ben Li, co-founder of Knead™. "We've listened to feedback from owners of larger cats who wanted the same level of comfort and joint support, and we're thrilled to deliver a product that meets their needs."

The 25-inch Knead Therapeutic Bed and Orthopedic Bed have the same core components as the original 20-inch model.

The Therapeutic Bed's core components include:

Nano-Heating Technology with InfraTherm: Ultra-efficient, cat-safe warmth provided by nanotube heating and lava-stone-infused fabric, combined with body-healing infrared therapies for instant joint and muscle relief, improved circulation, and reduced inflammation.

Ultra-efficient, cat-safe warmth provided by nanotube heating and lava-stone-infused fabric, combined with body-healing infrared therapies for instant joint and muscle relief, improved circulation, and reduced inflammation. Orthopedic Memory Foam: Ergonomic, cat-cradling contours evenly support a cat's common resting positions to hug their bodies, support their joints, and enhance mobility.

Ergonomic, cat-cradling contours evenly support a cat's common resting positions to hug their bodies, support their joints, and enhance mobility. Heat-Activated Herbal Pads: Natural remedies help reduce inflammatory signs of feline arthritis and promote calming behavior.

Natural remedies help reduce inflammatory signs of feline arthritis and promote calming behavior. Standalone Heating Layer: Makes maintenance easier and more convenient, while ensuring the same gentle, close-to-skin warmth cats crave.

The Orthopedic Bed's core components include:

Ergonomic Memory Foam Design: A gentle central dip that naturally guides cats into a relaxed position.

A gentle central dip that naturally guides cats into a relaxed position. Knead's proprietary Ergo-Contour: Provides continuous support for the lower back, abdomen, and legs across multiple sleep positions.

Provides continuous support for the lower back, abdomen, and legs across multiple sleep positions. High-density, slow-rebound memory foam: Allows even weight distribution to reduce pressure points, minimize stiffness, and discourage frequent repositioning.

Allows even weight distribution to reduce pressure points, minimize stiffness, and discourage frequent repositioning. Upgrade to Heating Layer: Customers can add the healing elements of the Therapeutic bed to this bed seasonally.

All Knead beds come with a removable and machine-washable cover, making maintenance of the heating layer effortless and cleaning simple.

By expanding its product line to include a large 25-inch option, Knead™ continues its strong commitment to feline health, ensuring every cat, regardless of size, can experience the high-quality support and full benefits of their award-winning cat beds. This launch solidifies the brand's role as a leader in science-based, purpose-driven cat care, providing premium comfort that promotes joint health, mobility, and deep, restorative rest for every cat.

Knead™'s large Therapeutic Bed is now available to order for $279.00 and the large Orthopedic Bed is now available for $199.00. To celebrate the launch, Knead is offering a discount on the large beds for a limited time. For more information, visit www.kneadcats.com.

ABOUT KNEAD™ CATS

Knead™ is passionately dedicated to improving the lives of cats by creating products that provide the comfort and care they truly deserve. Merging functionality with style, Knead™ aims to strengthen the bond between cats and their owners, driven by a science-backed understanding of feline needs. Committed to innovation and purpose-driven solutions, Knead™ empowers cat lovers to feel proud of the care they provide. The Knead™ Therapeutic Bed won the 2024 Pet Business Industry Recognition Award in the cat beds category. Discover more at www.kneadcats.com.

SOURCE Knead Cats