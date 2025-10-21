KnectIQ and SRC UK Forge Licensing Agreement to Power Next-Generation Intelligence and Defense Platforms with SelectiveTRUST® Technology

Partnership sets a new global standard for sovereign machine-to-machine trust and real-time security



ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KnectIQ, a leader in sovereign digital trust technologies, today announced a new licensing agreement with SRC UK, a recognized innovator in advanced defense and intelligence solutions. Under this agreement, SRC UK will integrate KnectIQ patented SelectiveTRUST® technology into select commercial and defense intelligence platforms, delivering unmatched performance, cost efficiency, and security to customers in the UK, USA, Europe, Australia and allied nations.

A New Standard for Trust in the Age of Autonomous Defense

The world has entered an era where defense and national security no longer depend solely on human operators. Machines, sensors, and AI models increasingly make critical decisions in real time, at scale and across borders. Yet, most of today's systems remain shackled to decades-old protections: static credentials, keys, and vaults that attackers have been raiding with alarming success.

KnectIQ and SRC UK are setting a new standard. Together, the companies are delivering a security fabric that is machine-to-machine native, sovereign by design, and built on ephemerality. This next-generation trust model ensures that critical platforms operate with resilience and agility across multi-domain and coalition environments, while remaining cost-effective and operationally superior to existing solutions.

Combined Strength: Security + Mission Intelligence

The collaboration brings together the complementary strengths of both organizations:

SRC UK contributes deep expertise in electronic warfare, ISR at the edge, and AI-driven operational analytics, enabling faster, more accurate decision advantage in contested environments.





KnectIQ contributes its patented ephemeral key technology, sovereign trust enclaves, and programmable trust fabric, which secure data in motion, enable machine-to-machine trust, and prevent breaches before they occur.

Together, these capabilities deliver a unified way to secure autonomous systems, trusted AI, and coalition operations—all under a single architecture designed for speed, sovereignty, and survivability.

Our Commitments to Defense, AI, and Society

KnectIQ and SRC UK recognize that building trust at scale is not only a technical imperative, but also a strategic and societal one. The partnership is committed to delivering value at multiple levels:

Defense and Intelligence Organizations gain sovereign control over digital trust and the agility to operate securely with coalition partners in real time.





AI Mission Owners gain trusted, in situ data pipelines that protect intellectual property, model integrity, and sensitive mission data.





Allied Partners gain instant interoperability without surrendering control of their cryptographic keys or operational data.





Society gains more resilient defense infrastructures and more ethical, accountable AI systems safeguarding democratic nations.

Leadership Commentary

"At its core, this agreement is about trust between allies, between systems, and between people and machines," said Ken Morris, CEO of KnectIQ. "The World All Source Platform (WASP) from SRC UK and our SelectiveTRUST® technology combine to create a sovereign, real-time security fabric for ISR and AI-enabled coalition operations. The pace of modern defense demands trust that moves as fast as decisions are made. Together, we deliver that reality."

"SRC UK has always been committed to delivering cutting-edge capabilities for our defense and intelligence customers," said Steve Davies, Managing Director of SRC UK. "Integrating SelectiveTRUST® with our core platform, WASP, allows us to offer not just performance and efficiency, but an entirely new standard of trust for machine-to-machine environments that our customers urgently need."

Global Reach

SelectiveTRUST®-powered SRC UK solutions will be marketed across the UK, USA, Europe, and Australia, reflecting the urgent demand among allied nations for quantum-resistant, real-time trust solutions that scale with the needs of coalition defense and intelligence operations.

About KnectIQ

KnectIQ is a pioneer in sovereign digital trust solutions. Its patented SelectiveTRUST® technology establishes device-rooted, verifiable trust relationships that protect data, networks, and AI systems across domains and mission environments. Designed for real-time, secure interoperability, KnectIQ empowers governments and enterprises to operate with speed, confidence, and sovereignty in a connected world.

About SRC UK

SRC UK provides advanced intelligence and defense solutions to government and allied customers worldwide. With a focus on innovation, sovereignty, and mission effectiveness, SRC UK delivers cutting-edge technologies that empower decision advantage in today's dynamic threat environment. They operate under a non-for-profit ethos focused on delivering optimal ROI for public spend as exemplified in their core product offering – World All Source Platform (WASP).

