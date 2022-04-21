Knee Joint Pain Alleviated by PRP and HA at Gerstenberg.clinic - Findings Show

PORT NECHES, Texas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerstenberg.clinic in Port Neches has treated patients suffering from osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) with hyaluronic acid (HA) and platelet rich plasma (PRP) injections through their OAK Program since October 2018. Entrance and exit surveys reflect that upon completion of treatment, patients have improved by an average of 16.5 points on the Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Arthritis Index (WOMAC). Furthermore, patients maintain an improvement average of 12.25 even after 6 months, at which point they are eligible to restart the program if needed.

Dr. Gerstenberg and his team of providers. PRP is isolated by a high-speed centrifuge and injected back into the affected joint.

The OAK Program is an advantageous alternative for those wishing to delay or prevent total knee replacement (TKR). Many patients cannot have this surgery or wish to avoid it, as up to one-third of those who have a TKR experience chronic pain postoperatively.

In OAK, platelet rich plasma (PRP) is placed in the knee joint in the presence of added hyaluronic acid (in most cases, already added in the series of treatments). With additional offloading bracing, inflammation is relieved and joint space is usually increased, suspending or removing the need for invasive surgery.

"While hyaluronic acid replenishes the joint's natural lubricant, platelets hunt and find areas of injury," says Dr. K. Paul Gerstenberg, D.O. of Gerstenberg.clinic. "For example, when someone cuts their finger, the inflamed tissue triggers platelets to attach and build a fibrin network to stop the bleeding. Then, these activated platelets release cytokines and growth factors, which play important roles in cell proliferation, chemotaxis, cell differentiation, and angiogenesis. This whole process makes PRP therapy invaluable in promoting healing."

Gerstenberg.clinic uses PRP for many joints, tendon issues, male and female sexual dysfunction and aesthetics. Go to https://gerstenberg.clinic/ or call 409.210.3336 for more information.

About Gerstenberg.clinic

Gerstenberg.clinic provides a wide spectrum of medical and wellness services, with a focus on alternative approaches. As a large independent practice in Southeast Texas, these currently include the OAK Program, Biote hormone replacement therapy, IV infusion treatments, O-shot®, P-shot®, HeartSmart cardiovascular screening, and others. Dr. Gerstenberg is the local health authority of Port Neches, TX and a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of North Texas Health Sciences Center at Fort Worth-Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine. Follow on facebook @gerstenberg.clinic, instagram @gdotclinic, or subscribe to Gerstenberg.clinic's health and wellness emails.

