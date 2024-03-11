Knee Reconstruction Market Forecast to 2033, by Size, Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement and Procedures

DUBLIN , March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Knee Reconstruction Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Procedures and Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and the growing number of trauma cases are driving an increased demand for knee replacement implants globally. The growing aging and obese populations worldwide are contributing to increased OA and RA prevalences. According the United Nations, the population of individuals aged 60 and older will be approximately 2 billion by 2050 (UNDESA, 2017). Aging populations are at a higher risk of developing a number of musculoskeletal diseases and conditions.



As the aging population grows, the number of arthritis patients will also increase, contributing largely to the knee replacement patient pool. OA is the most common cause of disability in US adults, and is the fifth most common disability globally (Arthritis Foundation, 2018). Alongside the growing arthritis and osteoporosis populations, continued urbanization and development is contributing to a growing number of trauma fractures worldwide.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates 50 million people are injured every year in road traffic accidents (WHO, 2004). 90% of global road fatalities occur in low- and middle-income countries, driving further need for joint replacement procedures in emerging markets (WHO, 2016).



Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Currently marketed Knee Reconstruction Devices and evolving competitive landscape:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Knee Reconstruction Devices market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2033.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Knee Reconstruction Devices market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Knee Reconstruction Devices market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis. Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.

