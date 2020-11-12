Kneipp Announces Ulta Beauty As National Retail Beauty Partner

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kneipp, an authority in the bath salt and bath care category for over 125 years, is excited to announce a partnership with Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer. Founded by Sebastian Kneipp in 1891 in Bavaria, Germany, Kneipp pioneered the naturopathic and hydrotherapy movements. Today, Kneipp provides aromatherapy bath and body products that promote ultimate relaxation, recovery and self-care. Kneipp's unique offerings bring excitement and differentiation to Ulta's bath category, strengthening the retailer's bath credentials with natural products that consumers love.

"We're thrilled to partner with Ulta Beauty to offer their guests our unique range of therapeutic bath products. As the leading beauty retailer with an increasing focus on wellness, Ulta is the perfect partner for us as we continue to grow our loyal following in the US," says Howard Schwartz, General Manager of Kneipp.

Along with the retail partnership, Kneipp is proud to announce that the brand has been accepted into Ulta's new Conscious Beauty Program. Ulta Beauty will be offering 15 products from the brands plant-based collection at select stores, while Ulta.com offers an extended range of 34 products and gift sets. Included in the range of product offerings are Kneipp's bath salts, bath oils, and body wash from the brand's top selling lines: Arnica, Valerian & Hops, Lavender, and Eucalyptus.

Kneipp's line of products are available in 800 Ulta Beauty locations in addition to Ulta.com.

About Kneipp

For over 125 years, Kneipp has created plant-based remedies to improve well-being. Founded in Germany by Sebastian Kneipp, a pioneer in the naturopathic and hydrotherapy movements, whose passion for medicinal plants and the power of water continues to inspire Kneipp's collections today. All products are produced in Germany and are thoroughly tested for efficacy and quality.

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty, the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together all things beauty, all in one place. Today, Ulta Beauty has grown to become the top national retailer offering the complete beauty experience.

Ulta Beauty brings possibilities to life through the power of beauty each and every day in our stores and online with more than 25,000 products from approximately 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands across all categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty's own private label. Ulta Beauty also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin, brow, and make-up services.

Ulta Beauty is recognized for its commitment to personalized service, fun and inviting stores and our industry-leading Ultamate Rewards loyalty program. Ulta Beauty operates retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

