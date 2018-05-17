Kneron Named as a Cool Vendor by Gartner

"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner," said Albert Liu, Kneron's Founder and CEO." We consider our inclusion in the Cool Vendor report validates our innovative technology and solutions. We offer a total edge AI solution that integrates software and hardware to our customers to help them develop their products more quickly. Kneron's edge AI solution enables deep learning in edge devices with no need to connect to the cloud, so some concerns cloud-based AI solutions bring could be addressed, including privacy, reliability, response speed, and efficient use of network bandwidth."

Kneron's edge AI solutions include AI-processors neural processing unit (NPU) and visual recognition software which adopts reconfigurable artificial neural network (RANN) technology to enable quick implementation of different AI applications, including face detection and recognition, body and gesture recognition, object recognition, and scene recognition. Kneron NPU IP allows deep learning networks such as ResNet and YOLO to run on the edge devices, including home appliance, smart surveillance, and smartphones. It provides high computing performance with low power consumption and are small in size. Its power consumption is under 0.5 mW (milliwatts) and can even be less than 5 mW for specific applications.

1Gartner, Cool Vendors in Edge Computing, 2018, Aapo Markkanen et al, 27 April 2018

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kneron

Kneron, established in San Diego in 2015, is a leading provider of edge AI solutions. It is dedicated to the design and development of integrated software and hardware edge AI solutions for smart home, smart surveillance, smartphones, robots, drones, and IoT devices. For more information about Kneron, please visit: http://www.kneron.com .

