Kneron Receives US$18 Million Series A1 Financing

Kneron offers innovative edge AI solutions by moving part of the AI computing power from the cloud to edge devices to perform real-time AI recognition, inference, and analysis without connecting to the cloud. Kneron's solutions include a dedicated AI Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which provides high computing performance with low power consumption. This specialized AI processor will create endless possibilities for AI applications. Albert Liu, Kneron's founder and CEO, said, "We are honored to be supported by Mr. Ka-shing Li, and we are confident to become the next company to lead the industry in innovation."

Albert Liu also revealed that a breakthrough 3D AI solution will be launched in the second half of this year. "Kneron's leading technologies include complete edge AI solutions, integrated visual and voice recognition AI solutions, and breakthrough 3D AI solutions that will be launched in the second half of this year. With this new round of funding, we plan to accelerate our product development and collaborate with strategic partners to implement vertical industrial applications, focusing in three major areas: smart home, smart surveillance and smartphones," said Albert.

Edge AI will be key to modern day AI applications by offering fast, efficient and safe AI processing solutions. Horizons Ventures' Jonathan Tam said: "Kneron offers revolutionary edge AI solutions which integrate software and hardware seamlessly. We believe that Kneron will continue to develop its edge AI technologies, deepen AI applications in diversified fields, and make AI accessible to everyone."

About Kneron

Kneron, established in San Diego in 2015, is a leading provider of edge AI solutions. It is dedicated to the design and development of integrated software and hardware edge AI solutions for smart home, smart surveillance, smartphones, robots, drones, and IoT devices.

Kneron's finished the series A round of investments in November 2017 include Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, CDIB, Himax Technologies, Inc, Qualcomm, Thundersoft, Sequoia Capital (its sub funds: Cloudatlas), and CYZONE. To date, Kneron has received financing amounting to more than US$33 million.

For more information about Kneron, please visit: http://www.kneron.com .

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kneron-receives-us18-million-series-a1-financing-300657367.html

SOURCE Kneron

Related Links

http://www.kneron.com

