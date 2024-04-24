Kneron Showcases the Latest EDGE GPT Solution at COMPUTEX 2024

SHENZHEN, China, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Connecting AI, Creating the Future" The rise of AIGC (AI Generated Content) and large language AI model is gradually becoming a key force driving intelligent transformation. Under this trend, Kneron will make its appearance at the COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2024 on June 4th, showcasing various leading client products based on Kneron's latest technology and advanced solutions at booth N1223 in the AI Computing and System Solutions Area. Kneron will also demonstrate how it applies these solutions to various industries to achieve more intelligent and efficient outcomes.

During this COMPUTEX exhibition, Kneron will bring the following demonstrations to on-site visitors and media partners:

Offline and Private GPT Solution: Unlike traditional cloud-based large language models, Kneron will showcase its EDGE GPT solution, which can perform real-time data analysis and intelligent decision-making offline, significantly reducing the risk of data leakage for enterprises and research institutions. While it can be compatible with a company's existing privileged access management, it can also be installed behind the company firewall. There is no networking requirement, which avoids cybersecurity issues. This product features high computing power, high performance, low power consumption, easy deployment, and privacy.

AI PC Solution: With the rapid development of large language AI models, it has provided the necessary technical foundation for realizing intelligent human-computer interaction on the PC side. Kneron has closely collaborated with the PC industry chain to launch an AI PC solution based on Kneron's new-generation KLL830 chip, which supports the deployment of local RAG and large language model capabilities on PC devices. Even in an offline state, large-scale language models can be run on AI PC devices to achieve a more professional local knowledge base question answering, intelligent document processing, and search capabilities.

AI Accelerator Card (GPU+NPU): The KLL830, which adopts Kneron's stackable architecture, provides a PCB with up to 40 TOPS equivalent computing power. It is small in size, powerful in performance, and low in power consumption, making it possible for edge devices to run large models. It can be used in PCs, industrial computers, or edge servers.

Intelligent Driving for Automotive: Kneron's intelligent ADAS solution effectively monitors the driver's status and adapts to complex lighting scenarios such as "tunnel scenes" and "backlight" in driving through mature ISP and AI algorithms. It supports a wide dynamic range of 120db, starlight-level low-light performance, and can recognize people, vehicles, signs, and obstacles.

AIoT: IP cameras and various intelligent scenario solutions based on Kneron AI SoC and high-performance ISP algorithms cover access control, panoramic conference, and infrared thermal imaging monitoring scenarios. They meet customers' diverse and complex security environments and intelligent needs. These solutions have the advantages of offline computing, high accuracy, and low latency.

During the same period, Dr. Liu (Albert Liu), founder and CEO of Kneron, will attend the "Exploring the Future of AI Forum" theme forum held on the afternoon of June 5th and deliver a keynote speech titled "Personalized GPT: The Future Lies in the Edge."

"We are delighted to showcase our latest AI solutions at the upcoming COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2024. The explosive development of generative AI has accelerated the widespread application of GPT technology in more industries, making AI more accessible to ordinary consumers and potentially creating a new technology upgrade cycle driven by AI," said Dr. Liu, founder and CEO of Kneron. "We have been deploying GPT-related technologies early on and, through cooperation with global partners, we provide customers with competitive edge AI solutions to help them succeed and empower them to launch innovative AI-enabled products faster in the market."

Kneron specializes in the development of edge SoC chips and provides intelligent, secure, and highly adaptable solutions to global customers, covering key areas such as generative AI for edge devices, the Internet of Things (IoT), automotive electronics, consumer electronics, urban security, and more.

We would like to invite media friends and client partners to visit our Kneron booth (Booth No. N1223) on the fourth floor of Hall 1 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, in the AI Computing and System Solutions area. We look forward to your arrival.

CONTACT: Hao Li, [email protected]

SOURCE Kneron,Inc