Kneu Health Recruits Exceptional Leadership Team to Scale Neurodegenerative Care Across U.S. Health Systems

Former Babylon and Vim commercial leader Jo Lim joins as U.S. GM to lead deployments and customer operations; Dr. Matea Deliu joins as Director of Partnerships and System Transformation to lead clinical and system-level adoption





CTO Hanson Chow and Head of Growth Divia Mattoo will anchor platform, regulatory, and growth execution as Kneu scales to address the needs of people with neurodegenerative diseases





Appointments accelerate the growth of Kneu's clinically validated platform for monitoring motor, speech, and cognitive change, enabling broader adoption across U.S. healthcare ecosystem, engaging patients in managing their health, and supporting the shift toward continuous neurodegenerative care

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kneu Health , a precision neurology platform for Parkinson's and dementia, today announced it is expanding its leadership team as the company moves to scaled deployment across American health systems. Kneu has appointed Jo Lim as U.S. General Manager and Dr. Matea Deliu as Director of Partnerships and System Transformation, adding senior operational and clinical leadership to support commercial execution and organizational rollout.

Lim brings deep experience scaling healthcare and digital health organizations, most recently at Vim and previously at Babylon Health, where she supported U.S. expansion and adoption. Dr. Deliu brings clinical and system-level expertise in digital transformation, with leadership experience spanning primary care delivery, integrated care systems, and technology implementation. The team expansion also includes the promotion of Hanson Chow to Chief Technology Officer, reflecting his leadership of Kneu's platform and regulatory execution, and the addition of Head of Growth Divia Mattoo , who strengthens go-to-market and growth execution.

The appointments follow a pivotal year for Kneu, marked by FDA 510(k) clearance for smartphone-based Parkinson's tremor measurement and the launch of pilots at Cedars-Sinai and Mass General Brigham. Built on more than a decade of longitudinal research from Oxford and expanded with over 500,000 digital measures from more than 1,400 users across U.S. and UK NHS deployments, Kneu's clinically validated platform analyzes speech, movement, and cognition to generate predictive biomarkers that support earlier detection and intervention.

"As healthcare organizations look to operationalize continuous neurological monitoring and care, we've built the leadership needed to support widespread deployment," said Caroline Cake, CEO of Kneu Health. "This team brings the operational, clinical, and system-level experience to support health systems, payer organizations, and care networks as continuous monitoring becomes embedded in everyday workflows."

Parkinson's disease affects more than one million Americans , with prevalence projected to rise sharply over the next decade, while dementia impacts over six million people nationwide . Traditional care models rely on infrequent specialist visits, often months apart, leaving neurological decline to progress between appointments. Kneu's platform is designed to address this gap by supporting ongoing monitoring that helps clinicians detect change earlier and intervene more effectively within existing care pathways. NHS pilots have demonstrated gains in efficiency and reductions in emergency admissions, with clinicians reporting faster access to treatment and data-driven medication decisions, and patients reporting improved confidence and self-management during long waits between specialist visits.

About Kneu Health

Kneu Health is pioneering continuous intelligence for neurological care through smartphone-based monitoring of Parkinson's and dementia. Built on Oxford University's decade-long longitudinal research and validated across leading health systems, the company's FDA-cleared platform transforms daily interactions into clinical insights that enable earlier intervention and personalized care. Backed by Oxford Science Enterprises, Cedars-Sinai, and a global syndicate of investors, Kneu operates across eight NHS Trusts and flagship U.S. health systems. Learn more at kneu.com .

