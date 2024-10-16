Knexus Awarded 5-Year IDIQ with DLA to Deliver GenAI Solutions

Building on Google Cloud AI models, Knexus delivers GenAI solutions to drive operational efficiency

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knexus , a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a 5-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to deliver cutting-edge generative AI (GenAI) solutions built on the Google Cloud technology stack. This significant win underscores Knexus' position as a trusted partner in providing innovative AI solutions to government agencies and highlights the company's expertise in leveraging AI to improve efficiency, accuracy, and creativity in operations.

The IDIQ contract is a result of Knexus' performance in a highly competitive hackathon. In rapid fashion, Knexus demonstrated the power of GenAI by creating a user-friendly interface that allowed users to ask questions about recent world events and their potential impact on the DLA supply chain. By combining Google Cloud's advanced AI models with publically available DLA strategy documents, Knexus demonstrated a solution that showcased how GenAI can revolutionize supply chain insights. This impressive achievement not only solidified Knexus' position as a leader in AI innovation but also paved the way for the company's partnership with DLA.

"This contract award is a monumental achievement for Knexus," said Justin Karneeb, Vice President of Technical Solutions at Knexus. "Our partnership with Google Cloud has enabled the rapid deployment of transformative AI solutions that address the agency's critical needs. By leveraging the power of GenAI, we can help DLA streamline processes, improve decision-making, and drive innovation across a wide range of operations. We are excited to embark on this 5-year journey and make a lasting impact on the agency."

The IDIQ contract provides a framework for Knexus to deliver GenAI solutions to DLA over the next five years across a variety of use cases. The company will leverage its expertise in AI, machine learning, and data science to develop tailored solutions that meet the agency's specific requirements and drive operational efficiency. Knexus' commitment to providing secure, scalable, and innovative AI solutions aligns perfectly with DLA's goal of harnessing the power of AI to improve its day-to-day operations.

"We're excited to provide the platform for Knexus to support the Defense Logistics Agency in their mission to enhance operational efficiency and security," said Troy Bertram, Executive Managing Director, Partner Ecosystem, Google Public Sector. "Knexus' deep technical knowledge and industry expertise combined with AI solutions built on Google Cloud will provide valuable insights and automation, helping to streamline DLA's processes and mitigate risks."

Visit Knexus at Google Public Sector Summit in Washington, D.C. on October 16, learn more about leveraging the power of AI and GenAI for your organization.

About Knexus

For nearly two decades, Knexus has worked with dozens of agencies across the US Government as a trusted partner to deliver tailored AI solutions to mission-critical problems. With four patents and 100+ peer reviewed scientific papers, the scientists and engineers of Knexus are routinely smashing through the barriers between human and machine intelligence. As a Google Cloud partner, Knexus offers its customers expertise in working with Google Cloud's AI products, such as the Vertex AI platform and Gemini models to deliver AI solutions to the public sector.

SOURCE Knexus