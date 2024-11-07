Knexus Closes Growth Equity Funding Round with Scare the Bear Capital

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knexus , a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, announced today that it has closed an equity investment from Scare the Bear Capital, an investment firm focused on driving growth within the small business community.

Over the past year, Knexus has made strides in leveraging its past performance and expertise in AI solutions to help government entities incorporate AI methods and capabilities into their workflow. Knexus' partnership with Google has enabled the company to rapidly develop AI solutions, demonstrating to government customers how the combination of Knexus' expertise with Google's commercial grade technology shows how government entities can extract value from AI.

"In 2023, we rolled out our Knexus 2.0 strategy, building on the foundation of the company's 17 year history, and wrapping our AI expertise around the Google AI Tech Stack," said Knexus CEO Adam Lurie. "Our approach has not just yielded results, but drove demand at a pace where we knew we needed a partner. Scare the Bear Capital is perfect. Our collective vision for the company aligns and we are excited to move forward with them by our side."

Scare The Bear Capital targets GovCon companies with the potential to grow, improve their operations, and ultimately compete and win larger, more significant contract opportunities. Knexus' recent contract win at the DLA is a demonstration of the company's ability to deliver on its strategy.

"Knexus has demonstrated exceptional execution and a deep understanding of the market, "said Matthew Dean, Scare the Bear Managing Partner. "We are proud to be part of their journey and look forward to helping them scale the company."

This strategic investment positions Knexus to further capitalize on the growing demand for AI solutions within the government sector. By combining Scare the Bear Capital's resources and expertise with Knexus' technical capabilities and track record of innovation, the company is poised for significant expansion in delivering cutting-edge AI solutions to solve the government's toughest challenges.

About Knexus

For nearly two decades, Knexus has worked with dozens of agencies across the US Government as a trusted partner to deliver tailored AI solutions to mission-critical problems. With four patents and 100+ peer reviewed scientific papers, the scientists and engineers of Knexus are routinely smashing through the barriers between human and machine intelligence. As a Google Cloud partner, Knexus offers its customers expertise in working with Google Cloud's AI products, such as the Vertex AI platform and Gemini models to deliver AI solutions to the public sector.

About Scare the Bear Capital

Scare the Bear Capital (STB) is a private investment firm focusing on small to mid-tier businesses. Scare the Bear provides capital combined with focused advisory support to partner with small businesses, helping them show the strength and maturity of mid to large size companies. Value is created through focusing on 12 value drivers. Businesses can then command the level of valuation typically reserved for their larger counterparts.

SOURCE Knexus