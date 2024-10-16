Knife-Friendly Payment Gateway for WooCommerce Launched by Blue Payment Agency

WINDHAM, Maine, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Payment Agency, a southern-Maine-based e-commerce payment solutions provider, has introduced a specialized payment gateway application, approval, integration, and personalized support service for WooCommerce websites selling knives and bladed weapons – including automatic knives. This new payment gateway and merchant account offer aims to provide stable, reliable, and affordable credit card processing for US-based WordPress websites in the knife and blade industry.

The company's knife-friendly payment gateway integrates either the NMI payment gateway or Authorize.Net with WooCommerce, allowing businesses to securely process online credit card transactions for a wide range of bladed products, including hunting knives, collectible swords, and tactical self-defense items.

"Website owners often don't know that payment gateways have two components: the software integration piece and the merchant account itself, which a bank underwrites," said Alex Roy, president of Blue Payment Agency. "Our solution combines specially approved merchant accounts with either NMI or Authorize.Net's payment gateway SaaS (software as a service), ensuring consistent, reliable credit card processing for e-commerce knife sellers."

Standard payment processors like Stripe, WooPayments, Square, and PayPal often restrict or prohibit weapon sales, increasing the risk of account closures and frozen deposits for knife websites. The team at Blue Payment Agency aims to address these challenges by providing merchant accounts explicitly approved for bladed weapon sales.

"I've seen a noticeable increase in the demand for knife-friendly credit card processing this year among business owners that sell online using, among other platforms, WordPress and WooCommerce," Roy explained. "Our knife-friendly Authorize.Net and NMI integrations are designed to reduce the risk of processing issues and provide a stable payment environment for these internet businesses."

Blue Payment Agency's service includes personalized support throughout the application and integration process. The company offers one-on-one assistance, including personalized screen-sharing shopping cart integration sessions, to ensure proper setup and integration with WordPress websites using WooCommerce.

"Our goal is to eliminate stress and reduce errors for our clients," Roy said. "We guide them through every step, from application to final integration, at no additional charge."

This comprehensive approach aims to help knife and blade businesses avoid common traps associated with selling regulated items online. New website owners often overlook the "prohibited items" policies of standard payment gateways, leading to unintended refunds, lost customers, and payment gateway account closures when selling items like fixed-blade, gravity, or survival knives.

Blue Payment Agency's knife-friendly payment solution is positioned as an alternative to Stripe, WooPayments, and other mainstream processors that may not accommodate blade sellers. The company emphasizes the importance of using a payment gateway with a merchant account specifically underwritten for weapon sales to ensure reliable processing and stable cash flow.

"We understand the unique challenges faced by legal knife, sword, and collectible dealers," Roy added. "Our extensive experience in this niche allows us to provide solutions that meet our clients' specific needs while maintaining compliance and stability."

The new service is now available to WooCommerce website owners selling knives, swords, and other bladed weapons in the United States. Blue Payment Agency states that its solution can accommodate various bladed products, including automatic knives and tactical items.

Established in 2014, Blue Payment Agency has built a reputation for expertise in high-risk payment processing, particularly in heavily regulated categories. The company's expansion into knife-friendly payment solutions for WooCommerce builds upon its long-standing focus on the tactical, self-defense, firearms, and survival industries.

For more information about Blue Payment Agency's WooCommerce payment processing for knives and blades, visit https://bluepaymentagency.com/knife-woocommerce-payment-gateways/.

Media Contact:

Alex Roy

[email protected]

844-253-9769

SOURCE Blue Payment Agency INC