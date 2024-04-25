Knife Market size is set to grow by USD 811.3 million from 2023-2027, introduction of consumer kitchen knives with new features to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global knife market size is estimated to grow by USD 811.3 million from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Knife Market 2023-2027

Knife Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 811.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.5 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Apex Tool Group LLC, Bettcher Industries Inc., Dexter Russell, Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co. KG, Gerber Gear, Hyde Group Holdings Ltd., Kai Corp., Klein Tools Inc., MAC Knife Inc., Messermeister Inc., Morakniv AB, Olfa Co. Ltd., Pacific Handy Cutter Inc., Q.E.P. Co. Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., TOJIRO Co. Ltd., U.S. Blade Manufacturing Co., Victorinox AG, and Wilh. Werhahn KG

Market Driver

New kitchen knives with cool features are making more people want to buy knives worldwide. People want kitchen tools that are safe and easy to use. The new knives have super sharp blades made of stainless steel. They can slice and cut food without much effort. Designers are making knives lighter and easier to hold. They're also making sure the handles are comfy to grip.

This is because people lifestyles are changing, and they want kitchen tools that make cooking easier. The handles are specially designed to be comfortable and easy to hold. Knife makers looked at how hands move and how much force is needed in the kitchen. These new knives often have fancy features like gold-colored steel and cool designs on the handles. So, more people are going to want to buy them, which will make the global knife market grow even more.

Market Challenges

More people are using food processors instead of knives in their kitchens, which is a big problem for the knife industry. Food processors are machines used for chopping, blending, and other kitchen tasks. They're handy because they can do a lot of things quickly. With more women working and having less time, food processors are a popular choice for making meals faster.

People also want to eat healthier but don't want to spend a lot of time cooking. Food processors can help with that by cutting veggies, meat, and more. They come in different sizes and prices, so they're affordable for everyone. Because food processors can do so much, they're taking over tasks that knives used to do, like chopping and slicing. This means the knife market might not grow as much in the future.

Segment Overview

This knife market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline 1.2 Online Type 2.1 Fixed blade 2.2 Folding blade 2.3 Side slide Geography 3.1 Europe 3.2 North America 3.3 APAC 3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- People are choosing to buy knives from regular stores instead of online. These stores, like supermarkets and convenience stores, are where most folks go to get household stuff. They sell lots of different brands and types of knives, so customers can find exactly what they need.

In 2017, these offline stores made about US USD2,529 million from knife sales, and that number kept going up until 2021. Companies are opening new stores in different countries, which helps this trend grow even more. Whether you're in a rich country or a poorer one, most people still prefer going to a physical store to buy kitchen tools.

That's because it's easy to talk to someone who works there, see all the different options, and choose the best one for you. With all these reasons, it's expected that the knife market will keep growing in the future.

Research Analysis

Market Research Overview

