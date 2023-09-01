Knife Market to grow by USD 811.3 million from 2022 to 2027 | The introduction of consumer kitchen knives with new features drives the market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The knife market size is estimated to grow by USD 811.3 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.32% according to Technavio. The introduction of consumer kitchen knives with new features is the key driver for the growth of the global knife market. The evolving demand for kitchen tools that prioritize safety and user comfort has spurred the advancement of kitchen knife designs. Notably, this evolution has manifested in the form of highly sharp stainless-steel blades that facilitate effortless slicing, cutting, and other culinary tasks. Recent years have witnessed a deliberate focus on optimizing consumer kitchen knives through considerations such as knife weight, handle grip, and blade sharpness. Manufacturers and market participants have meticulously examined the intricacies of hand movement mechanics and the requisite force for various culinary applications.

Vendors : 15+, Including Apex Tool Group LLC, Bettcher Industries Inc., Dexter Russell , Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co. KG, Gerber Gear , Hyde Group Holdings Ltd., Kai Corp., Klein Tools Inc., MAC Knife Inc., Messermeister Inc., Morakniv AB, Olfa Co. Ltd., Pacific Handy Cutter Inc., Q.E.P. Co. Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., TOJIRO Co. Ltd., U.S. Blade Manufacturing Co., Victorinox AG, and Wilh. Werhahn KG, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Fixed blade, Folding blade, and Side slide), and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Apex Tool Group LLC, Bettcher Industries Inc., Dexter Russell, Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co. KG, Gerber Gear, Hyde Group Holdings Ltd., Kai Corp., Klein Tools Inc., MAC Knife Inc., Messermeister Inc., Morakniv AB, Olfa Co. Ltd., Pacific Handy Cutter Inc., Q.E.P. Co. Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., TOJIRO Co. Ltd., U.S. Blade Manufacturing Co., Victorinox AG, and Wilh. Werhahn KG

Increasing use of food processors is the major challenge for the growth of the global Knife market. The escalating adoption of food processors for culinary tasks poses a notable challenge to the global knife market. Food processors are versatile kitchen appliances designed to carry out a spectrum of functions including chopping, pureeing, shredding, dicing, bread kneading, meat mincing, and juice extraction. Given their multifaceted benefits, food processors have the potential to gradually supplant traditional kitchen knives for tasks such as chopping and slicing in the projected forecast period. Furthermore, the evolving consumer preference for prompt and healthful food preparation aligns with the multifunctionality offered by these appliances. The appeal is heightened by the availability of a diverse range of food processors catering to various sizes and budgets, commencing from as low as USD 25, rendering them cost-effective options. Consequently, the ascending adoption of food processors for functions like dicing, mincing, chopping, and slicing will exert a limiting influence on the expansion of the knife market during the forecast period.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the knife market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Knife Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the knife market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of knife market companies

The commercial kitchen knives market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 114.15 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (chefs knives, utility knives, bread knives, meat knives, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The introduction of consumer kitchen knives with new features is the key driver for the growth of the global knife market.

The consumer kitchen knife market size is expected to increase to USD 714.35 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.58%. This report extensively covers consumer kitchen knife market segmentation by product (non-electric and electric), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth of the consumer kitchen knife market is driven by the introduction of kitchen knives with new features.

Knife Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 811.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.5 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Apex Tool Group LLC, Bettcher Industries Inc., Dexter Russell, Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co. KG, Gerber Gear, Hyde Group Holdings Ltd., Kai Corp., Klein Tools Inc., MAC Knife Inc., Messermeister Inc., Morakniv AB, Olfa Co. Ltd., Pacific Handy Cutter Inc., Q.E.P. Co. Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., TOJIRO Co. Ltd., U.S. Blade Manufacturing Co., Victorinox AG, and Wilh. Werhahn KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

