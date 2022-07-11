Knight Aerospace appoints veteran flight surgeon Dr. Joe Schmid to corporate advisory board

Schmid will leverage his experience leading medical operations and equipment design for deep-space and undersea missions to advise on Knight's research and development efforts for the U.S. Space Force rocket cargo program, which aims to develop unique capabilities for cargo transfer across the world using suborbital spaceflight technology.

"Knight has continually evolved since its inception in 1992 to anticipate and meet the ever-changing needs of service members and government officials in the U.S. and overseas – adapting our expertise to enhance the rocket cargo program is a natural next step that we are excited to take with Dr. Schmid on our side," said Knight Aerospace CEO Bianca Rhodes.

Schmid's career has included roles spearheading government research and training through a 12-day undersea mission as flight surgeon; serving as a crew surgeon for more than a dozen official missions; and developing medical operations best practices and equipment design for deep-space missions. He joins Knight Aerospace's corporate advisory board alongside of: Ret. U.S. Transcomm Commander Will M. Frazer III; Ret. USAF Lt. Gen. Dr. Paul K. Carlton Jr.; and Ret. USAF Col. Dr. James H. Henderson II.

"I am excited by the opportunity to apply what I've learned through diverse functions these past decades to a company I regard as a leading force in the aerospace industry, during what we all agree is a critical juncture of the orbital and suborbital technology innovation era," Schmid said. "The renewed interest in space exploration we're seeing today is dependent not just on the juggernauts and the public sectors, but companies like Knight Aerospace, which has evolved its vision ahead of industry-shaping trends."

About Knight Aerospace

Knight Aerospace proudly sets the global industry standard for mission-critical specialty air transportation products. The San Antonio-based OEM is the world's leading provider of the custom quick-change/roll-on roll-off medical module, as well as palletized systems for cargo aircraft, including the C-17 and C-130. Deployed in over 35 countries, Knight's leading-edge products and airworthy solutions transform U.S. and allied military aircraft missions and offer life-saving advantages in moments of crisis and urgency. To learn how Knight Aerospace is transforming humanity's missions with best-in-class products and services, please visit www.knightaerospace.com .

Media contact:

Debora Lima

Sensei Advisory, Media Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Knight Aerospace