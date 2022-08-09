Knight Aerospace Unveils Next-Generation Airplane Galley-Lavatory Pallet

Specialty air products OEM upends incumbent galley and lavatory systems with new ATGL, delivered this month to the Royal Australian Air Force.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knight Aerospace, one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of air transportation products, is proud to announce the delivery of two of its Next-Generation Air Transportable Galley Lavatories (NG-ATGL) to the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). The NG-ATGL units will ultimately replace all existing ATGL units of the RAAF cargo fleet, bringing the military unit significant cost savings and operational efficiencies.

Knight's first-to-market NG-ATGL upends 30-year-old incumbent ATGL models with modern, cutting-edge technology, including a vacuum system that can sustain unprecedented gravitational force, ensuring safe and sanitary conditions in flight. Built in collaboration with Collins Aerospace (a division of Raytheon Technologies), the Knight Aerospace Next-Generation ATGL is a roll-on/roll-off air transportable galley lavatory that exceeds airworthiness standards and offers much-needed innovation to U.S. and allied military forces.

"The galley and lavatory solutions flying today are well past obsolescence, burdening our military and allied forces abroad with excess repair and upkeep costs," said Knight Aerospace CEO and president Bianca Rhodes. "We are proud to have leveraged the excellent engineering prowess of our firm, in collaboration with Collins, to introduce the Next-Generation ATGL and solve the myriad issues caused by existing units used in decades past. The ATGL solution is not only a more practical and cost-effective solution, but it's also representative of the most technologically advanced and airworthy solutions available today."

The NG-ATGL locks directly into the aircraft cargo handling system without the need for additional tie-downs or attachment points. Customers can also choose their desired combination of cabinets, enhanced refrigerated compartments, coffee makers, hot pots, convection oven units, and microwaves. With commercial components in the galley and lavatory, global customers like RAAF also have easy access to spare parts worldwide.

"As we continue preparing for the Air Force's future, our people remain our most important asset," said RAAF Squadron Leader Cassie Payne. "Knight's Next-Generation ATGL is a necessary and innovative upgrade for our existing galley units, enabling the advancement of our aircraft's hygienics and overall safety for our in-flight crew."

Knight Aerospace supplies equipment to major aircraft OEMs and military and commercial aircraft operators in more than 36 countries supporting over 16 aircraft types and their variants. As governments throughout the world better prepare, Knight anticipates growing global demand and is steadfast in its mission to continue to develop the new technology while fulfilling orders from other defense, public health, and NGOs worldwide.

Knight Aerospace proudly sets the global industry standard for mission-critical specialty air transportation products. The San Antonio-based OEM is the world's leading provider of the custom quick-change/roll-on roll-off medical module, as well as palletized systems for cargo aircraft, including the C-17 and C-130. Deployed in over 30 countries, Knight's leading-edge products and airworthy solutions transform U.S. and allied military aircraft missions and offer life-saving advantages in moments of crisis and urgency. To learn how Knight Aerospace is transforming humanity's missions with best-in-class products and services, please visit www.knightaerospace.com.

