Knight Commission's May 22 Meeting to Address Major Changes and Challenges in College Basketball

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics will hear from a variety of experts who will discuss the major changes that have occurred in the past year regarding college basketball and how to address the opportunities and challenges ahead. Changes to NCAA enforcement and player eligibility rules, college athlete disability insurance, NCAA player endorsement restrictions, and state and federal intervention are among the topics to be discussed at the meeting.

WHO: The Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics, co-chaired by Arne Duncan, former U.S. Secretary of Education, and Carol Cartwright, President Emeritus, Kent State University and Bowling Green State University.



WHAT: The Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics spring public meeting (See the complete agenda below.)



WHERE: JW Marriott, 1331 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20004

Media workroom will be available starting at 9:00 a.m. EDT in the Penn Avenue Terrace at the JW Marriott.



WHEN: Wednesday, May 22, 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Following the sessions, media will have an opportunity to interview panelists and Knight Commission leadership.



Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics: Public Sessions

JW Marriott, 1331 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20004

9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A year of change in college basketball: A report on actions and plans to address remaining challenges





Panelists:

• Mike Brey, head men's basketball coach, University of Notre Dame; president, Board of Directors, National Association of Basketball Coaches

• Dan Gavitt, senior vice president of basketball, NCAA

• Kevin Lennon, vice president for Division I governance, NCAA

• Cari Van Senus, vice president of policy and chief of staff, NCAA



11:00 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. Update on NBA changes that impact college basketball development pathways





Panelist:

• David Krichavsky, senior vice president and head of youth basketball development, National Basketball Association (NBA)



11:35 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Break



11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Hot topics impacting college basketball, including college athlete disability insurance; NCAA player endorsement restrictions; and state and federal intervention





Panelists:

• Eric Chenowith, owner, Leverage – Disability and Life Insurance Services; former University of Kansas basketball player

• Gabe Feldman, associate professor of law and director, Sports Law Program, Tulane University

• Tom McMillen, president, LEAD1, association representing the athletics directors and programs of the 130 member universities of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

About the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics

The Knight Commission was formed by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation in October 1989 to promote reforms that support and strengthen the educational mission of college sports. Over the years, the NCAA has adopted a number of the Commission's recommendations, including the rule that requires teams to be on track to graduate at least 50 percent of their players to be eligible for postseason competition. The Commission's College Athletics Financial Information (CAFI) database provides financial data for more than 220 public Division I institutions, creating greater financial transparency for where the money comes from and where the money goes in college sports.

About the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

Knight Foundation is a national foundation with strong local roots. We invest in journalism, in the arts, and in the success of cities where brothers John S. and James L. Knight once published newspapers. Our goal is to foster informed and engaged communities, which we believe are essential for a healthy democracy. For more, visit kf.org.

