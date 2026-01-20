Knight Frank engages Los Angeles market through a new strategic alliance with Carolwood Estates

Alliance marks a pivotal moment for Knight Frank in the US market

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knight Frank, the leading independent global property consultancy today announced a new strategic alliance with Carolwood Estates in Los Angeles, a boutique real estate brokerage based in Beverly Hills. The new alliance marks a pivotal moment for Knight Frank as it engages with the US market with renewed energy, focus and commitment.

By aligning with Carolwood Estates, Knight Frank gains a trusted local partner whose boutique approach, unmatched service, client relationships and market insight sets it apart from the competition. The new platform has been designed to deliver exceptional service, ensure the utmost client discretion and uphold product excellence. Thereby offering unique opportunities for Los Angeles' clients involved in global real estate transactions, as well as for international clients looking to acquire property in Los Angeles.

Paddy Dring, head of global prime sales and Knight Frank's Private Office said: "This is a hugely exciting step for Knight Frank with a partner that naturally aligns with our values. In a time when the real estate landscape is experiencing major disruption, our new alliance represents a deliberate and defining choice. We believe the future belongs to firms that uphold excellent standards of client privacy and combine the strength of a global platform with the agility, intimacy, and deep local expertise of a boutique brokerage. This alliance sets us apart; it's about quality over scale and partners that truly understand their markets.

"By collaborating with best-in-class boutique brokerages like Carolwood, we can offer our clients a superior service, global reach and trusted connections on the ground. Our commitment to the Los Angeles market through Carolwood is the first step in our ambitious growth plan to partner with the very best brokerages across key US wealth markets. We are presently exploring further opportunities in New York, Miami, Palm Beach and Aspen."

Drew Fenton, CEO of Carolwood Estates said: "We are beyond excited to partner with Knight Frank and bring Knight Frank's global audience to Los Angeles and the West Coast. Our level of clientele and the significance of the properties we represent are the perfect fit for such a legendary brand. We look forward to a long and meaningful relationship."

From the new alliance, clients stand to benefit from the breadth of Knight Frank's global network – access to 50 markets worldwide and over 600 offices. Los Angeles' ultra-high-net-worth clients can also access Knight Frank's Private Office, a specialist team delivering bespoke, end-to-end service, connecting clients with the best global property opportunities and providing expert guidance across their entire real estate portfolio.

Rupert Dawes, global head of residential at Knight Frank said: "Amid the ongoing disruption in the US real estate industry, including recent shifts among major brokerage networks, we see a clear opportunity to redefine what excellence looks like. Knight Frank's global network is one of our greatest strengths, connecting clients to opportunities through a seamless blend of local expertise and international reach is what makes us stand out. This extensive presence allows us to offer unparalleled insight into local markets while providing clients with access to a truly global perspective.

"Whether facilitating cross-border transactions, identifying emerging investment opportunities, or delivering tailored advisory services, Knight Frank leverages its worldwide offices and expert teams to ensure clients can navigate real estate markets with confidence, efficiency, and strategic advantage. Our network isn't about scale, it's about creating meaningful connections that translate into real results for every client, wherever they operate. By partnering with Carolwood, we can connect Los Angeles' clients with global opportunities and international clients with the best of Los Angeles' real estate."

Knight Frank LLP is the leading independent global property consultancy, serving as our clients' partners in property for 128 years. Headquartered in London, Knight Frank has more than 20,000 people operating from 600 offices across 50 territories. The Group advises clients ranging from individual owners and buyers to major developers, investors and corporate tenants. For further information about the Firm, please visit knightfrank.com.

Carolwood Estates is the preeminent boutique brokerage in Los Angeles focused on the highest segment of the market. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, Carolwood's elite roster of 200 associates closed $5 billion in sales in 2025 nearly 30% of which was conducted off-market. The firm represented both sides of the two highest sales in Los Angeles of 2025, both closing at $110 million each respectively. For further information, please visit carolwoodre.com.

