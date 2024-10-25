Knight Watch Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Service!

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knight Watch celebrates 30 years of service as a leading provider of integrated security solutions for enterprise businesses.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Knight Watch has grown from a small local business with two brothers in Battle Creek, Michigan, to a trusted name in the security industry with operations globally. They are dedicated to delivering custom solutions that empower businesses to thrive and operate at their best.

"These are exciting times here at Knight Watch. It is not just 30 years of business, but 30 years of tremendous growth," stated Ryan Bailey, CEO of Knight Watch. "Beyond what the financial accomplishments may show it is the impact felt by the employees, clients, and their families that truly keep us striving for another 30 years of success."

Over the last three decades, they have embarked on a journey where they established their headquarters in Kalamazoo and opened three additional offices through organic growth and acquisitions in Grand Rapids, Troy, and Lansing. By opening these offices, Knight Watch grew from two brothers to 140 employees and is excited to see continued growth.

"Consistent with our vision and mission, it has been many dreams come true growing with our team. I'm not able to put into words the joy I feel seeing new and veteran team members grow. The relationships I have with our customers and people will last a lifetime," says Eric Lindsley, Founder, Owner, and Chairman of the Board of Knight Watch.

As Knight Watch celebrates its 30-year anniversary, it remains focused on innovation and growth while prioritizing customer satisfaction. Staff members will gather together across all offices for a celebration of this momentous milestone. Plans for the future include opening offices in new states and continuing to build on the strong relationships established with clients, partners, and the community.

About Knight Watch Inc.:

Knight Watch Inc. is an enterprise building integration company headquartered in Michigan, making buildings secure, comfortable, and efficient. They are driven to provide solutions that better the lives of their customers and employees. Knight Watch takes complete ownership of the customer experience from start to finish, offering a comprehensive range of services, including physical security, fire protection, HVAC controls, building automation, weapons detection, and software development.

