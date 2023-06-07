Knighthead Capital Management, LLC Announces Shelby Companies Limited Has Been Approved To Acquire Birmingham City Women F.C.

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knighthead Capital Management, LLC ("Knighthead") is pleased to announce that Shelby Companies Limited ("Shelby") has been approved by the Barclays Women's Super League ("WSL") and Barclays Women's Championship ("WC") Board to acquire Birmingham City Women F.C. ("Birmingham City Women") as part of the proposed acquisition of 45% of Birmingham City Football Club and no conditions will be placed on Birmingham City Women's ongoing membership of the leagues.

Shelby has also met the criteria outlined in the FA's Owners and Directors Test (OADT).

(PRNewsfoto/Knighthead Capital Management, LLC)
Knighthead wishes to thank all parties involved for their support throughout the process.

Birmingham City Women is a founding member of the WSL, two-time WSL runner-up, and a Women's FA Cup winner. In 2022/23 season the team finished runner-up in the Women's Championship. In addition, forward Jade Pennock was named Barclays Women's Championship Player of the Season.

Shelby will share more information about its plans for Birmingham City Women once approvals are received from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About Knighthead Capital Management LLC
Knighthead Capital Management, LLC ("Knighthead") was co-founded in 2008 by Ara Cohen and Tom Wagner and currently has approximately $9.5 billion of assets under management. Knighthead is an event driven and deep value focused SEC registered investment advisor that specializes in investing in companies that need financial and operational restructuring. Knighthead has worked to create a diversified credit platform with an experienced team of investment professionals, specializing in credit analysis, sourcing, trading, and restructuring. Knighthead's long-term objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its clients while emphasizing the preservation of capital. Knighthead manages assets across a variety of investment vehicles including a long/short Evergreen Hedge Fund, a number of Closed-End Credit Vehicles, a dedicated Real Estate Lending business, and a sizable Insurance Asset Management business.

