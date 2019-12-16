Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors Announces New Long/Short Equity Fund

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, LLC (KoCAA), has announced that it has launched The Catholic Investor Long/Short Equity Fund (I Shares ticker: KCEIX) as part of a suite of eight fixed income and equity strategies.

The Catholic Investor Long/Short Equity Fund is the only Catholic long/short mutual fund in the world, aimed at satisfying the needs of investors who appreciate ethical values-based investing. The Fund adheres to the investing principles outlined by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).

Tony Minopoli, president and chief investment officer of KoCAA, said: "The Long/Short Fund offers an attractive portfolio diversification for investors. KoCAA's Long/Short Equity Fund employs conservative investing positioning with a long-term focus on steadily compounding returns, with a view towards capital preservation. The Fund applies a disciplined approach to stock selection; focusing on fundamental value, while still seeking to capitalize on when temporary anomalies create opportunities of profit and market valuations."

The Fund is based on an investment strategy that was launched in 2014. L2 Asset Management will serve as the sub-advisor on the fund.

The Catholic Investor Long/Short Equity Fund may be ideal for investors who appreciate ethical investing and for those who are seeking to lower investment risks. The fund strategy is designed to provide a balanced approach to investors' portfolios, even when markets are turbulent.

Matt Malgari, portfolio manager of the Fund, commented: "This one-of-a-kind product is an alternative offer for those investors who are looking to diversify their portfolios, creating an all-weather portfolio, and providing ballast during market shifts."

KoCAA is a New Haven-based asset management and investment firm, with more than $25 billion under management. With more than 37 decades of collective tenure of investing experience, KoCAA's team-based portfolio management environment focuses on risk awareness and management, while emphasizing a disciplined investment process, helping to grow assets to more than $25 billion. More information about KoCAA can be found here:

www.kofcassetadvisors.org

About Long/Short Equity and Mutual Funds:

Long/short equity is an investing strategy that takes long positions in stocks that are expected to appreciate and short positions in stocks that are expected to decline. A long/short equity strategy seeks to minimize market exposure, while profiting from stock gains in the long positions, along with price declines in the short positions.

Further Information:

About Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors is an SEC registered investment adviser that maintains a principal place of business in the State of Connecticut. For further information about KoCAA's business operations, please consult the Firm's Form ADV disclosure documents, the most recent versions of which are available on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov . KoCAA, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Knights of Columbus, the world's largest Catholic fraternal service organization, with more $24 billion in assets under management. Please visit: KofCAssetAdvisors.org for additional information.

You should consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses carefully before investing. Short-selling of securities carries the potential for unlimited valuation risk. Nothing presented herein is intended to constitute investment advice and no investment decision should be made based on any information provided herein. Nothing presented herein should be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell a particular type of security or follow any investment technique or strategy. No guarantee of investment performance is being provided and no inference to the contrary should be made.

SOURCE Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors

Related Links

https://www.kofcassetadvisors.org

