Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors Announces the Acquisition of Boston Advisors' Institutional Business

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, LLC (KoCAA), a New Haven-based asset management and investment firm, with more than $24 billion under management, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to purchase the assets related to the institutional management business of Boston Advisors, LLC.

Boston Advisors has been the investment advisor to Knights of Columbus since 2011 and KoCAA sub-advisor since 2015. Boston Advisors currently has approximately $2.37 billion in assets under management. This acquisition builds on a partnership that included an 18.8 percent ownership of Boston Advisors by KoCAA. The transaction closed today, October 1, 2019. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Tony Minopoli, president and chief investments officer of KoCAA, said: "The Boston Advisors business model aligns with our objective of providing clients with investment capabilities across several equity strategies. We look forward to serving our new investors and seek to deliver strong investment performance portfolios along with a broad and deep range of strategies across key institutional asset classes."

Peter Anderson, president of Boston Advisors, commented: "Boston Advisors was able to leverage its deep expertise in institutional investing over the last 30 years to grow an exceptional portfolio of corporate and public retirement/pension plans, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations and sub-advisory clients. We are proud of the business our team has built, as well as the work done as KoCAA's sub advisor for the last 8 years, and are confident it will continue to flourish as a division of KoCAA. We look forward to expanding our footprint in the institutional and faith-based markets through this deepened partnership and to continuing to build our business employing our time tested blend of quantitative and fundamental disciplines."

KoCAA will operate Boston Advisors as an investment division. Boston Advisors will retain its well-known and unique proprietary modeling and quantitative research to create custom portfolios that emphasize risk management. The Boston Advisors website will remain: www.bostonadvisors.com

With more than 37 decades of collective tenure of investing experience, KoCAA's team-based portfolio management environment focuses on risk awareness and management, while emphasizing a disciplined investment process, helping to grow assets to more than $24 billion.

More information about KoCAA can be found here: www.kofcassetadvisors.org

Thom Duffy
VP, Investment Strategy
Knights of Columbus Headquarters
1 Columbus Plaza | New Haven, CT, 06510
203-752-4417

Peter Anderson
President
Boston Advisors, LLC
1 Liberty Square, 10th Floor | Boston, MA, 02109
617-348-3127

About Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors is an SEC registered investment adviser that maintains a principal place of business in the State of Connecticut. For further information about KoCAA's business operations, please consult the Firm's Form ADV disclosure documents, the most recent versions of which are available on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. KoCAA, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Knights of Columbus, the world's largest Catholic fraternal service organization, with more $24 billion in assets under management. Please visit: KofCAssetAdvisors.org for additional information.

You should consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses carefully before investing. Nothing presented herein is intended to constitute investment advice and no investment decision should be made based on any information provided herein. Nothing presented herein should be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell a particular type of security or follow any investment technique or strategy. No guarantee of investment performance is being provided and no inference to the contrary should be made.

About Boston Advisors

Boston Advisors is an equity investment advisory firm established in 1982. The firm was originally founded as Boston Security Counselors and became known as Boston Advisors in 1997. On September 30, 2019, Boston Advisors institutional management business became a division of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors. Boston Advisors will continue to operate independently.

