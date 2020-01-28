Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors Announces the Launch of the First of Its Kind Catholic All Cap U.S. Index Fund

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, LLC (KoCAA), announced that it has launched the first Catholic All Cap U.S. Index Fund (I Shares ticker: KCXIX) within the Catholic Investor Fund Family.

The Catholic Investor U.S. All Cap Index Fund will adhere to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' (USCCB) Socially Responsible Investment Guidelines. A trusted authority on Catholic investing, KoCAA has more than $25 billion of assets under management.

Tony Minopoli, president and chief investment officer of KoCAA, said: "We are thrilled to offer the first Catholic All Cap U.S. Index Fund and to further expand our product offerings. There are two very distinctive and unique features of this fund. The first being that it is in fact the first Catholic All Cap U.S. Index Fund, reflecting approximately 99% of the Catholic compliant companies in the U.S. stock market as of December 31, 2019. With a total net expense ratio of 25 basis points, this index fund (KCXIX) offers significantly below average fees relative to other equity mutual funds. The Fund seeks to provide investors with a product that is designed to track the index, with Catholic values at its core."

L2 Asset Management, LLC will serve as sub-advisor to the Fund.

The Knights of Columbus® All Cap Index consists of all common stocks and real estate investment trusts in the Solactive US Broad Market Index (the "Market Index") excluding companies that are determined by Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") to be involved with enterprises that conflict with the USCCB Guidelines. The Market Index includes the 3,000 U.S. companies with the largest free-float market capitalizations. The Index is the exclusive property of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors ("KoCAA") and is calculated and administered by Solactive AG ("Solactive"). Neither ISS nor Solactive is affiliated with the Fund, KoCAA or L2 Asset Management, LLC. Solactive will deem a company to be a U.S. company if its securities are primarily listed in the United States and its country of risk is the United States. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a semi-annual basis in May and November to reflect changes in the constituents of the Market Index. New securities from initial public offerings are also added to the Index on a semi-annual basis in February and August, subject to fulfillment of certain eligibility criteria.

The KoCAA U.S. All Cap Index Fund may be suitable for investors who are seeking to invest in funds which allow for a passive investment approach. The fund's strategy is designed to model a proprietary benchmark that reflects the 3,000 largest U.S. companies, excluding those that do not adhere to the USCCB's Socially Responsible Investment Guidelines.

About Index and Mutual Funds:

An Index Fund is a type of a mutual fund which usually carries a low cost expense ratio with a portfolio constructed to seek to match or track the components of a financial market index, such as Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index®. These funds follow their benchmark index no matter the state of the markets.

Institutional Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries:



Thom Duffy Shari Smith VP, Investment Strategy Communications Manager, Insurance & Investments Knights of Columbus Headquarters Knights of Columbus Headquarters 1 Columbus Plaza | New Haven, CT, 06510 1 Columbus Plaza | New Haven, CT, 06510 203-752-4417 203-800-4989 thomas.duffy@kofc.org | www.kofcassetadvisors.org shari.smith@kofc.org | www.kofcassetadvisors.org

Further Information:

About Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors is an SEC registered investment adviser that maintains a principal place of business in the State of Connecticut. For further information about KoCAA's business operations, please consult the Firm's Form ADV disclosure documents, the most recent versions of which are available on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. KoCAA, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Knights of Columbus, the world's largest Catholic fraternal service organization, with more $25 billion in assets under management. Please visit: KofCAssetAdvisors.org for additional information.

You should consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses carefully before investing. Nothing presented herein is intended to constitute investment advice and no investment decision should be made based on any information provided herein. Nothing presented herein should be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell a particular type of security or follow any investment technique or strategy. No guarantee of investment performance is being provided and no inference to the contrary should be made.

Investing involves risk, including potential loss of principal. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, small or mid-cap companies may be more vulnerable to adverse business or economic events than larger, more established companies, including liquidity risk. There is no guarantee that the investment objective will be achieved.

Consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' full or summary prospectuses, which can be obtained by calling 1-844-KC-Funds or by visiting www.kofcassetadvisors.org. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The Catholic Investor Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (1 Freedom Valley Dr, Oaks, PA 19456), which is not affiliated with Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors or any of its affiliates.

About L2 Asset Management

L2 Asset Management is an SEC registered investment advisor that maintains a principal place of business in the State of Massachusetts. For further information about L2's business operations, please consult the Firm's Form ADV disclosure documents, the most recent versions of which are available on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov

SOURCE Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors

Related Links

https://www.kofcassetadvisors.org

