Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors Surpasses $1 Billion in Mutual Fund Assets

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors (KoCAA), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Knights of Columbus, announced today that its total assets held in mutual funds has reached $1 billion*. This achievement is accompanied by strong returns for investors, with six of their nine mutual funds outperforming their benchmark over the last year.

With nine mutual funds, KoCAA has the largest number of funds for investors seeking strategies that align with their Catholic values. In total, the firm manages $29 billion in assets for institutional, high net worth and individual investors.

"Crossing the $1 billion mark is testament to the fact that investors are increasingly focused on aligning their values with their investments while maintaining strong performance and results," said Tony Minopoli, President and Chief Investment Officer at KoCAA. "Recent inflows are distributed across all of our funds, demonstrating that investors appreciate the ability to diversify their faith-based investments across all asset classes."

Six of KoCAA's nine mutual funds launched in 2015, including the International Equity Fund, Small Cap Fund, Large Cap Value Fund, Large Cap Growth Fund, Core Bond Fund, and Limited Duration Fund. The Knights of Columbus Real Estate Fund, U.S All Cap Index Fund, and Long/Short Equity Fund launched in 2019.

Though most assets held in the funds are owned by institutional clients such as dioceses and endowments, KoCAA's newly launched investment advisor representative (IAR) program has provided everyday investors with the ability to invest in KoC funds through a licensed investment advisor representative who keeps their Catholic values in mind. Since the IAR's launch in September 2021, KoCAA has amassed $50 million from individual investors seeking to align their investments with their faith.

About Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors

KoCAA is an SEC registered investment adviser that maintains a principal place of business in the State of Connecticut. For information about KoCAA's business operations, please consult the Firm's Form ADV disclosure documents, the most recent versions of which are available on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, LLC, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Knights of Columbus, the world's largest Catholic Lay Organization. Before engaging Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors to provide any services, current and prospective clients should review Part 2 of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors' Form ADV, for a full description of services offered, including fees and expenses.

The Knights of Columbus Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (1 Freedom Valley Dr., Oaks, PA 19456), a registered broker-dealer, member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company. Certain other services are also provided by additional SEI Investments Company subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company, Vigilant Distributors LLC, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, and L2 Asset Management, LLC. are not affiliated with Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors.

The information presented in this presentation is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, tax, financial, accounting or legal advice, or a recommendation to invest in any particular security, strategy or investment product. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

*As of the close of business on November 2, 2021

Before investing you should consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' full or summary prospectuses, which can be obtained by calling 1-844-KC-Funds or by visiting www.kofcassetadvisors.org. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Some mutual funds have more risk than others. The investment return and principal value will fluctuate and shares when sold may be worth more or less than the original cost. Diversification and asset allocation do not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss. Generally, among asset classes, stocks are more volatile than bonds or short-term instruments and can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. Although the bond market is also volatile, lower-quality debt securities including leveraged loans, generally offer higher yields compared with investment grade securities, but also involve greater risk of default or price changes. Foreign markets can be more volatile than US markets due to increased risks of adverse issuer, political, market, or economic developments, all of which are magnified in emerging markets. The risks associated with each fund are explained more fully in each fund's respective prospectus. Investors should consult with their attorney, accountant, and/or tax professional for advice concerning their particular situation. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Mutual Funds are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, may lose value, and are not a deposit of or guaranteed by any bank or any bank affiliate.

SOURCE Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors