Knights of Columbus Celebrates Christmas with Annual Donations to New Haven Area Charities
Dec 23, 2019, 11:22 ET
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knights of Columbus contributed $100,000 this month to 20 local charitable organizations.
"Father McGivney founded the Knights of Columbus in New Haven 137 years ago in response to a need he saw in his parish community, helping widows and orphans who risked losing everything," said Knights of Columbus CEO Carl Anderson. "Today, we may be called to help around the world, but we will always be there to help the community we call home."
The annual disbursement of Christmas donations is part of the Knights' "K of Cares" initiative. "K of Cares" is a program that commemorates the storied history of the Knights of Columbus in New Haven by giving back to the community that has always embraced the K of C and its mission through charitable donations and employee service days.
Among those receiving gifts are:
- Beacon on the Hill
- Caring Cuisine
- Christian Community Action
- Columbus House
- Community Dining Room
- Community Soup Kitchen
- Connecticut Food Bank
- Connecticut Hospice
- Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen
- Farnam Neighborhood House
- Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church
- Life Haven
- Little Sisters of the Poor
- Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry
- Mary Wade Home
- St. Ann's Soup Kitchen
- St. Luke's Lunch for Women and Children
- St. Thomas More Soup Kitchen
- The Salvation Army
The Knights of Columbus was founded in New Haven by Venerable Father Michael J. McGivney at St. Mary's Parish on Hillhouse Avenue in 1882. Since then, the Knights has grown into an international organization with nearly 1.9 million members worldwide. In 2018, the Knights made $185,700,000 in charitable donations and contributed more than 76 million hours of service.
