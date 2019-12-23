Knights of Columbus Celebrates Christmas with Annual Donations to New Haven Area Charities

The annual disbursement of Christmas donations is part of the Knights' "K of Cares" initiative. "K of Cares" is a program that commemorates the storied history of the Knights of Columbus in New Haven by giving back to the community that has always embraced the K of C and its mission through charitable donations and employee service days.

Among those receiving gifts are:

Beacon on the Hill

Caring Cuisine

Christian Community Action

Columbus House

Community Dining Room

Community Soup Kitchen

Connecticut Food Bank

Connecticut Hospice

Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen

Farnam Neighborhood House

Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church

Life Haven

Little Sisters of the Poor

Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry

Mary Wade Home

St. Ann's Soup Kitchen

St. Luke's Lunch for Women and Children

St. Thomas More Soup Kitchen

The Salvation Army

The Knights of Columbus was founded in New Haven by Venerable Father Michael J. McGivney at St. Mary's Parish on Hillhouse Avenue in 1882. Since then, the Knights has grown into an international organization with nearly 1.9 million members worldwide. In 2018, the Knights made $185,700,000 in charitable donations and contributed more than 76 million hours of service.

