Knights of Columbus International Equity Fund Wins 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award

KoCAA President and Chief Investment Officer Tony Minopoli said: "As KoCAA marks its sixth year since inception, we are pleased also to celebrate being a recipient of a 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Award for our International Equity Fund, in the International Multi-Cap Core Funds Group, for the second time. We strive to deliver 'value with values' and are honored to be recognized for doing just that. This award represents our commitment to our clients."

The Knights of Columbus International Equity Fund, which KoCAA advises, offers long-term capital appreciation and invests in emerging and developing country markets, with no limit on market capitalization. This equity strategy seeks long-term growth on a net return basis and adheres to the principles of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors is an SEC registered investment adviser that maintains a principal place of business in the State of Connecticut. For further information about KoCAA's business operations, please consult the Firm's Form ADV disclosure documents, the most recent versions of which are available on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. KoCAA, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Knights of Columbus, the world's largest Catholic fraternal service organization, with approximately $29 billion in assets under management. Please visit: KofCAssetAdvisors.org for additional information.

Nothing presented herein is intended to constitute investment advice and no investment decision should be made based on any information provided herein. Nothing presented herein should be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell a particular type of security or follow any investment technique or strategy. No guarantee of investment performance is being provided and no inference to the contrary should be made.

Consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' full or summary prospectuses, which can be obtained by calling 1-844-KC-Funds or by visiting www.kofcassetadvisors.org. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Some mutual funds have more risk than others. Investing in foreign securities presents foreign company risk, emerging markets risk, and foreign currency risk that may not be associated with other funds. The investment return and principal value will fluctuate and shares when sold may be worth more or less than the original cost. There is no guarantee a Fund's objectives will be achieved. The risks associated with each fund are explained more fully in each fund's respective prospectus. Investors should consult with their attorney, accountant, and/or tax professional for advice concerning their particular situation.

Mutual Funds are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, may lose value, and are not a deposit of or guaranteed by any bank or any bank affiliate.

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC serves as the investment advisor to each of the Knights of Columbus Funds. The Knights of Columbus Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (1 Freedom Valley Dr, Oaks, PA 19456), which is not affiliated with Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors or any of its affiliates.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund awards are not associated with KoCAA, and are given out annually based on consistently strong, risk-adjusted performance relative to peers. Individual classifications of 3, 5, and 10-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three-year period, are also recognized. The Lipper 5-year International Multi-Cap Core Funds group consists of 93 total funds. The merit of the winners is based entirely on objective, quantitative criteria. Proprietary methodology is the foundation of the Award qualification. More information about the 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards is available at www.lipperfundawards.com

The information on this website is intended to be made available to current or prospective investors in the U.S. only.

© 2021 Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors. All rights reserved.

