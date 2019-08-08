Knights of Columbus Names 2019 Family of the Year

As family director for his Knights council, Krebs helps lead such programs as Food for Families, free-throw and soccer competitions, Scouts, Cots for Kids, and hosting breakfasts to help raise funds for local charities.

"The Knights have offered me an excellent path for how to be a better man, husband and father of my family," said Krebs, who carries out his duties as a Knight on top of his work as operations manager for an animal health and pet supply distributor.

Since moving to the Albany area, the family has become a staple in the parish community. They are leaders and workers at several parish events such as the Shrove Tuesday Festival, Easter Egg Hunt, Summer Festival and Stations of the Cross. Some of the children are altar servers and youth group leaders at various events, including the Vacation Bible School.

Joe is also involved in faith-based family programs such as Family Prayer Night in which families gather in a local park to pray the rosary.

"We have a very active council, which is why I was drawn to the Knights," said Joe. "It is fun to have brothers; the relationship portion of what we do is important. The council is also a built-in family that can easily involve our wives and kids, who get involved in many of the events."

In addition to their own children, Joe and Nicole also sponsor a child in Guatemala and another in India, providing for their education, food and medicine. Additionally, Nicole established the Little Flowers Girls Club, which helps teach catechesis to girls in the parish. This year, Joe and Nicole sponsored the Little Flowers Father-Daughter Dance.

"We were awestruck," Nicole said after learning her family won the award. "Just imagining all the incredible families across the world that we were measured with and to have the honor of that title being given to us, our responsibility is amazing."

About the Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus is a fraternity of Catholic men striving to better ourselves and our world by building a bridge back to faith, assisting the sick and disabled, and protecting those who can't protect themselves—whether they are next door or around the world. In the Knights' 2018 business year, which ended June 30, the organization gave $185.7 million to charity and donated 76.7 million hours of hands-on service.

The Knights' nearly two million members come from many places, backgrounds and stages in their lives but share a commitment to investing their time, efforts and resources into activities that reflect their faith and values.

The Knights of Columbus is also a top-rated Fortune 1000 insurance company, which grew out of our founding in 1882 by Venerable Father Michael J. McGivney who sought to ensure the protection and care of members' families. For more information, visit www.kofc.org.

