Knights of Columbus Unveils Historic Crèche on New Haven Green

The Knights of Columbus Supreme Council celebrates the Christmas season with large-scale model of Christ's birth, to be unveiled in the heart of New Haven on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

What: The Knights of Columbus Supreme Council will open the Christmas season by placing a historic crèche on the New Haven Green prior to the city tree lighting on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Photo by Kevin Rugarber) Courtesy of the Knights of Columbus. (PRNewsfoto/Knights of Columbus)

Who: The Knights of Columbus Supreme Council

Where: New Haven Green, on the southeast corner (intersection of Church and Chapel streets), New Haven, CT

When: Monday, Nov. 27, 2023

*Rain date: Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023

The Knights of Columbus crèche, which represents the scene of Christ's birth, is a resin replica of a wooden crèche that was created by Mexican artist Agustin Parra and displayed outside of the Vatican throughout the pontificate of Pope Benedict XVI. Parra also created a smaller version of the piece, specifically for the Knights, that is currently on display at the Knights' nearby Blessed Michael McGivney Pilgrimage Center. The Knights of Columbus has displayed the crèche on the New Haven Green for over a decade.

The New Haven Green display accompanies the Pilgrimage Center's two seasonable exhibitions: Christmas in America and Celebrating 800 Years of the Crèche.

Christmas in America features crèches representing 18 North and South American countries and explores the traditions and festivities that have developed throughout both continents to celebrate the season. It is open to the public until Feb. 4, 2024.

Celebrating 800 Years of the Crèche honors the rich history of the Nativity as seen across the world, from small hand-carved figures made of wood to large-scale representations featuring over 150 figures and elaborate settings. Included in the exhibition are passages describing the moment in Greccio from Chapter 30 of Thomas de Celano's 1229 work The Life of Saint Francis, the very first biography of the saint, as well as Chapter 10 of St. Bonaventure's 1263 work The Life of St. Francis of Assisi. This exhibition will continue until March 24, 2024.

The Blessed Michael McGivney Pilgrimage Center, formerly the Knights of Columbus Museum, is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, and is located at 1 State Street in New Haven. Admission and parking are free. More information is available at www.michaelmcgivneycenter.org or by calling 203-865-0400.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS – ONE COLUMBUS PLAZA – NEW HAVEN, CT. 06510

WWW.KOFC.ORG

SOURCE Knights of Columbus