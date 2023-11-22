Knights of Columbus Unveils Historic Crèche on New Haven Green

News provided by

Knights of Columbus

22 Nov, 2023, 14:28 ET

The Knights of Columbus Supreme Council celebrates the Christmas season with large-scale model of Christ's birth, to be unveiled in the heart of New Haven on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

What: The Knights of Columbus Supreme Council will open the Christmas season by placing a historic crèche on the New Haven Green prior to the city tree lighting on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Continue Reading
Photo by Kevin Rugarber) Courtesy of the Knights of Columbus. (PRNewsfoto/Knights of Columbus)
Photo by Kevin Rugarber) Courtesy of the Knights of Columbus. (PRNewsfoto/Knights of Columbus)

Who: The Knights of Columbus Supreme Council

Where: New Haven Green, on the southeast corner (intersection of Church and Chapel streets), New Haven, CT

When: Monday, Nov. 27, 2023
*Rain date: Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023

The Knights of Columbus crèche, which represents the scene of Christ's birth, is a resin replica of a wooden crèche that was created by Mexican artist Agustin Parra and displayed outside of the Vatican throughout the pontificate of Pope Benedict XVI. Parra also created a smaller version of the piece, specifically for the Knights, that is currently on display at the Knights' nearby Blessed Michael McGivney Pilgrimage Center. The Knights of Columbus has displayed the crèche on the New Haven Green for over a decade.

The New Haven Green display accompanies the Pilgrimage Center's two seasonable exhibitions: Christmas in America and Celebrating 800 Years of the Crèche.

Christmas in America features crèches representing 18 North and South American countries and explores the traditions and festivities that have developed throughout both continents to celebrate the season. It is open to the public until Feb. 4, 2024.  

Celebrating 800 Years of the Crèche honors the rich history of the Nativity as seen across the world, from small hand-carved figures made of wood to large-scale representations featuring over 150 figures and elaborate settings. Included in the exhibition are passages describing the moment in Greccio from Chapter 30 of Thomas de Celano's 1229 work The Life of Saint Francis, the very first biography of the saint, as well as Chapter 10 of St. Bonaventure's 1263 work The Life of St. Francis of Assisi. This exhibition will continue until March 24, 2024.

The Blessed Michael McGivney Pilgrimage Center, formerly the Knights of Columbus Museum, is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, and is located at 1 State Street in New Haven. Admission and parking are free. More information is available at www.michaelmcgivneycenter.org or by calling 203-865-0400.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS – ONE COLUMBUS PLAZANEW HAVEN, CT. 06510

WWW.KOFC.ORG

SOURCE Knights of Columbus

Also from this source

Knights of Columbus Celebrates One Million Coats Donated Through Its Coats for Kids Program

Knights of Columbus Celebrates One Million Coats Donated Through Its Coats for Kids Program

Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly today celebrated the donation of one million coats through the Knights' Coats for Kids program, with ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Religion

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.