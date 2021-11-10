Knights of Columbus Volunteers To Deliver 100,000 Copies of Armed with the Faith Catholic Prayer Book to Active-Duty Military Personnel

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On. Nov. 9, Knights of Columbus volunteers, including some serving in the military, delivered the first of 100,000 copies of the new 6th edition of the Armed with the Faith Catholic prayer book to the Edwin Cardinal O'Brien Pastoral Center in Washington, D.C., home base for the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA (AMS). The prayer books will be sent to active-duty U.S. Military personnel serving our country around the world. Upon arrival, the handbooks were blessed by His Excellency, the Most Reverend Timothy P. Broglio, J.C.D., Archbishop for the Military Services. Since 2003, more than 600,000 copies of Armed with the Faith, developed in partnership with the AMS, have been given to Catholic U.S. servicemen and women, including those in National Guard and Reserve units.

The Armed with the Faith prayer books are designed to hold up in arduous conditions, with features including waterproof and tear-resistant stock, and plastic binders that enable the turning of pages without a sound. This new 6th edition of Armed with the Faith also features an introduction from Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly, himself a veteran with an impressive military career.

"Throughout my military career, my fellow soldiers and I were strengthened and comforted by a daily commitment to prayer, as we asked for God's intercession to protect our nation and help us preserve our freedoms," said Supreme Knight Kelly. "It's my hope that today's active-duty military personnel will find the Armed with the Faith Catholic prayer book their indispensable resource for reflection and prayer."

Supreme Knight Kelly served in the United States Navy for 24 years, on land and sea, on active duty and reserve status. As a Judge Advocate General, he specialized in international and operational law and served as the Commanding Officer of the international law unit at the U.S. Naval War College. He served on the staff of the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations and aboard the USS Guam as the Staff Judge Advocate for Amphibious Squadron Two. His personal awards include three Navy Achievement Medals, five Navy Commendation Medals and the Meritorious Service Medal. He retired from the JAG Corps Reserve in 2016.

Commenting on the prayer book distribution, Archbishop Broglio added: "Once again, I renew my gratitude to my brother Knights of Columbus who actively contribute to the spiritual growth and welfare of the men and women in uniform and their families. Armed with the Faith is a precious example of their solicitude, which is expressed in so many ways. Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly continues a great tradition of patriotic service to our country, both as a retired Naval Officer and now from New Haven."

The Knights of Columbus Catholic Information Service also publishes a home edition of Armed with the Faith for distribution to non-active-duty personnel, including military families, veterans, members of ROTC units, and students at the U.S. military service academies.

About the Knights of Columbus

In 1882, Blessed Michael McGivney, then a young parish priest in New Haven, Conn., founded the Knights of Columbus to serve the needs of a largely immigrant Catholic community. What began as a small fraternal benefit society has since grown into one of the world's leading international charitable organizations, with 2 million members in more than 16,000 local councils. During the past year, Knights around the world donated more than 47 million service hours and $150 million for worthy causes in their communities. The Knights of Columbus also offers extensive life insurance products to members and their families and currently has more than $116 billion of life insurance policies in force. In addition, the Knights provides investment services in accord with Catholic social teaching through Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, which holds nearly $30 billion in assets under management. Based on the founding principles of charity, unity and fraternity, the Order remains committed to strengthening Catholic families and parishes and to practicing faith in action through service to all in need. To learn more or to join the Knights of Columbus, please visit kofc.org/join.

About the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA

The Archdiocese for the Military Services (AMS) was established as an independent archdiocese by Pope Saint John Paul II in 1985 as the only Catholic jurisdiction responsible for endorsing and granting faculties for priests to serve as chaplains in the U.S. military and VA Medical Centers. AMS-endorsed priests serve at more than 220 U.S. military installations in 29 countries, making the AMS the nation's only global archdiocese. AMS-endorsed priests also serve at 153 VA Medical Centers throughout the U.S. The AMS service population also includes American Catholic civilians working for the federal government in 134 countries, but currently, due to limited resources, the AMS cannot adequately serve this population. Worldwide, an estimated 1.8 million Catholics depend on the AMS to meet their spiritual and sacramental needs. For more information on the Archdiocese for the Military Services, visit www.milarch.org, the only official website for Catholics in the military and for the Cause of Father Vincent Capodanno, MM.

