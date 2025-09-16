Knights of the RV Unveils Premier Resort Experience in Plantersville, TX

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knights of the RV (KRV) is excited to announce the official opening of its flagship RV Park and Resort, offering guests a unique blend of luxury, outdoor adventure, and community connection in the heart of Grimes County. Located at 10494 Glass Road, Plantersville, TX 77363, the newly launched resort sets a new benchmark for RV living and hospitality in Texas.

Knights Of The RV- Cabins, RV sites, tent sites, fishing pond, castle playground, bar and grill, dog playground and more!

With 94 full-service RV sites, 4 modern cabins, and a variety of attractions, Knights of the RV is tailored to accommodate both short-term guests and long-term adventurers. The resort offers a distinctive blend of comfort, entertainment, and thoughtful service in a family-friendly (and dog friendly) environment.

We're proud to operate with eco-conscious practices, thanks to our Peak Energy Savers system, helping reduce our environmental impact while keeping your experience comfortable and sustainable.

Resort Highlights:

Modern Amenities: Guests enjoy a stocked fishing pond, a family-friendly petting zoo, tent sites, a shaded pavilion, and clean showers—all designed for comfort and convenience.

Guests enjoy a stocked fishing pond, a family-friendly petting zoo, tent sites, a shaded pavilion, and clean showers—all designed for comfort and convenience. Dining & Culinary Experience: Knights Tavern will bring a delicious variety of food and beverage offerings, perfect for guests looking to relax, refuel, and enjoy the community vibe. Guests can enjoy everything from hearty comfort food to beer, cocktails and local wines sourced from nearby Texas wineries.

Knights Tavern will bring a delicious variety of food and beverage offerings, perfect for guests looking to relax, refuel, and enjoy the community vibe. Guests can enjoy everything from hearty comfort food to beer, cocktails and local wines sourced from nearby wineries. Guest Services: Propane refills, laundry facilities, a dog park, FREE WIFI, and a staffed reception desk ensure a seamless experience.

Propane refills, laundry facilities, a dog park, FREE WIFI, and a staffed reception desk ensure a seamless experience. Community-Focused Events: From themed celebrations to collaborations with local college sports and businesses, KRV fosters a warm, inclusive atmosphere.

From themed celebrations to collaborations with local college sports and businesses, KRV fosters a warm, inclusive atmosphere. Deals and Promotions: Special discounts, promotions, and guest bundles.

"Our goal is to create a destination that offers much more than a place to stay," said Clint Bruney, CEO and President of Knights of the RV. "This is a community-driven resort designed to help families and travelers make lasting memories."

As a family-owned and veteran-operated business, Knights of the RV emphasizes personal service, quality, and patriotism. With a strong vision for growth, the resort will continue to expand its offerings with innovative features and technology designed to anticipate the evolving needs of travelers.

Grand Opening Celebration:

KRV will host an exciting launch event to celebrate its debut on October 25, 2025. Visitors can enjoy guided tours, live music from Mark Jones, Donnie Cathey, and Stevin Marsh, delicious food, family-friendly activities, bounce houses and a train ride for the kids, vendors, a petting zoo, and exclusive discounts for early bookings.

Knights of the RV is managed by a dedicated hospitality team using a modern Property Management System (PMS) to ensure smooth operations and high guest satisfaction.

www.knightsoftherv.com

About Knights of the RV:

Knights of the RV is a certified electricity recycler dedicated to redefining RV travel through exceptional service, modern amenities, and a strong sense of community. Built on the values of family, hospitality, and patriotic spirit, KRV provides a memorable retreat for RV travelers across Texas and beyond.

SOURCE Knights Of The RV