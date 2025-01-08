Knightvest Capital acquires marquee multifamily property in Dallas, TX

Mockingbird Flats represents the fifth acquisition in Knightvest's Fund II

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knightvest Capital, a vertically integrated multifamily investment firm, today announced the acquisition of the Mockingbird Flats apartment community in Dallas, Texas. This successful close marks the fifth acquisition in Knightvest's Fund II.

Built in 2012, the 417-unit apartment community is centrally located next to Southern Methodist University (SMU) and the Park Cities in Northeast Dallas. The five-story mid-rise property features ground floor retail and offers an average unit size of about 800 square feet. Knightvest plans to fully renovate the majority of the units and make substantial enhancements to the community's amenities. As part of the renovation efforts, Knightvest has renamed the community to Belclaire.

"This acquisition marks a unique opportunity to apply our expertise in renovating and repositioning properties to such a marquee Dallas multifamily community," said David Moore, Knightvest founder and CEO. "As we look at macro trends impacting our industry, it's clear that younger generations including Gen Z increasingly view apartment communities as longer-term destinations, and this acquisition bolsters our footprint with this core demographic in a high growth market."

Belclaire's proximity to Downtown and Uptown Dallas, combined with its walkable retail options, makes it a unique and attractive living space. The property's location near SMU further enhances its appeal, with the recent success of the university's football team and its impending status as a Research 1 (R1) institution driving a remarkable increase in student applications. Knightvest is enthusiastic about the Dallas market as it continues to be one of the fastest-growing major cities with a robust economic outlook.

