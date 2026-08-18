Knightvest Capital acquires three multifamily communities in Austin at a significantly reset basis

The 1,027-unit portfolio represents the 20th acquisition in Knightvest's Fund II

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knightvest Capital, a vertically integrated multifamily investment firm, announced the acquisition of the Silicon Hills portfolio, three communities totaling 1,027 units in Round Rock, Texas within the Austin MSA. The successful close represents the 20th investment in Knightvest's Fund II.

The acquired portfolio includes Enclave at La Frontera, a 411-unit community built in 2004; Lakeside at La Frontera, a 366-unit community built in 2001; and Legends Lake Creek, a 250-unit community built in 2001. Enclave and Lakeside sit adjacent to one another within the La Frontera master-planned mixed-use development in Round Rock, with Legends Lake Creek approximately six miles west in the Lakeline/Lake Creek submarket. The acquisition provides Knightvest the opportunity to add established communities and newer vintage assets at a completely reset basis in one of Austin's strongest submarkets, where the firm can apply its operating and renovation expertise to reposition the portfolio.

Knightvest will deploy its management platform across all three communities and implement a comprehensive renovation program with planned improvements to the exterior, common area amenities, and a subset of the unit interiors. Renovated unit interiors will feature modern finishes and quartz countertops aimed at positioning the property more competitively with newer construction in each area. As part of the renovation efforts, Knightvest will rename Enclave at La Frontera to Brixton, Lakeside at La Frontera to Calder, and Legends Lake Creek to Sutton.

"The Silicon Hills portfolio is a compelling opportunity to acquire three well-located multifamily communities in one of Austin's most desirable submarkets at a significant discount to both recent trades and replacement cost," said David Moore, Founder and CEO of Knightvest. "Fund II was purpose-built to identify assets like these—properties we can renovate to a like-new standard while maintaining a substantially lower basis than nearly all comparable vintage communities and roughly half the cost of new construction."

The portfolio sits in the heart of Northwest Austin's Silicon Hills corridor, with convenient access to major employment centers, including Dell's world headquarters in Round Rock which anchors the immediate area surrounding La Frontera. Additionally, Apple's second Austin campus, The Domain, Samsung, Amazon, Texas Children's Hospital, and other major technology, life sciences and healthcare employers within minutes of the properties. All three communities are zoned to the A-rated Round Rock Independent School District and draw on an affluent resident base with convenient access to major employment centers and premier retail.

Austin remains one of the fastest-growing large metros in the country, but recent challenges of oversupply and higher interest rates have forced owners and lenders to sell at significant discounts rather than continue operating and waiting for values to recover. That dislocation is what created this opportunity, and the acquisition is consistent with Knightvest's strategy of adding well located communities below replacement cost and repositioning them with its in-house operating platform.

About Knightvest Capital:

Knightvest is an industry-leading multifamily investment and management firm known for creating communities of excellence and delivering dependable results that enable investors, employees, and residents to thrive. As a vertically integrated firm, Knightvest specializes in renovating and repositioning multifamily properties. Its unique approach is focused on setting a new standard in design-driven quality, executing with operational efficiency, and leading with a people-first culture. Since its founding in 2007, Knightvest has invested over $11 billion to acquire over 65,000 units across high-growth metro areas in Texas, Arizona, the Carolinas, and Florida to become one of the largest apartment owners in the United States.

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SOURCE Knightvest Capital