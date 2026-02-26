The successful close represents the 17th investment in Knightvest's Fund II

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knightvest Capital, a vertically integrated multifamily investment firm, announced the acquisition of Gables Post Oak in Houston, TX. The successful close represents the 17th investment in Knightvest's Fund II.

Knightvest Capital Deepens Investment in Houston Market with Latest Acquisition

The 316-unit mid-rise community is located in the desirable Post Oak submarket of Houston, situated between the prestigious River Oaks neighborhood and the Uptown Business district. Knightvest will implement a comprehensive renovation program with planned improvements to the leasing center, fitness center, and resident lounges. Knightvest will also fully renovate the majority of the unit interiors. As part of the renovation efforts, Knightvest has renamed the community to Hollings Post Oak.

"Hollings Post Oak is a rare find and a high-quality community in one of Houston's most sought-after submarkets, acquired at a meaningful discount to replacement cost," said David Moore, Knightvest founder and CEO. "This is exactly the type of opportunity Fund II was designed to pursue: a well-located asset with a clear path to value creation. Our team has the expertise to fully transform this community and deliver a living experience that is a compelling, affordable alternative to newer construction in the area."

Houston has been a core region for Knightvest as part of the company's deep-market strategy, focusing on developing deep expertise and scale in fewer, more concentrated markets. As the fourth-largest MSA in the United States, Houston has consistently ranked among the top five markets in the country for employment growth, with two of the nation's ten highest-growth counties located within the MSA. The market has proven resilient in the face of elevated supply following a post-pandemic development surge, and Knightvest remains confident in its long-term fundamentals.

Knightvest is an industry-leading multifamily investment and management firm known for creating communities of excellence and delivering dependable results that enable investors, employees, and residents to thrive. As a vertically integrated firm, Knightvest specializes in renovating and repositioning multifamily properties. Its unique approach is focused on setting a new standard in design-driven quality, executing with operational efficiency, and leading with a people-first culture. Since its founding in 2007, Knightvest has invested over $10 billion to acquire over 60,000 units across high-growth metro areas in Texas, Arizona, the Carolinas, and Florida to become one of the largest apartment owners in the United States.

