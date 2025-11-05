KNIPEX Adds Punches & Chisels to Product Line

Several individual styles & sets are now available

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KNIPEX Tools LP has launched 22 individual punches and chisels as well as several sets to the North American market.

The roll-out is in partnership with Rennsteig, a member of the KNIPEX Group specializing in the design & manufacturing of high-quality striking and chiseling tools. The assortment includes 22 individual punches and chisels; four chisels, four center punches, two taper punches, five pin punches and seven roll pin punches varying in sizes as well as a variety of sets containing mixed sizes & styles of both punches and chisels.

Made with the highest quality German steel, the entire tool is heat treated to increase durability and longevity. All items have laser etching marks, feature a chamfered head and have a gold-colored finish to prevent corrosion.

Punches and chisels are a necessary staple in the tool cart of any automotive or industrial maintenance mechanic, both industries in which KNIPEX has found a natural and successful place in.

"We aim to exceed expectations for even the simplest of workplace essentials and the assortment of punches and chisels now offered is no exception," explained Peter Grable, Manager of Quality & Product Development for KNIPEX Tools North America. He continued, "The high-quality forged materials allow tradesmen a more reliable tool especially when putting them through continual, repetitive use."

KNIPEX Tools continues to introduce product to the North American market through new innovations, continuous tool improvements and by leveraging KNIPEX group partnerships.

The punches and chisels will be available at select retailers and distributors in the coming weeks. For more information on the new assortment head to the KNIPEX North America website.

About KNIPEX Tools

KNIPEX Tools LP is the North American branch of KNIPEX‐Werk. KNIPEX manufactures best-in-class hand tools for best-in-class tradesmen. With over 1,500 styles and sizes, KNIPEX serves a variety of industries from automotive, electrical, plumbing, HVAC and more. With roots dating back to 1882 in Wuppertal, Germany the North American branch of KNIPEX continues to innovate and lead the pliers market. For more information visit www.knipex-tools.com and follow KNIPEX Tools North America on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE KNIPEX Tools