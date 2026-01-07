Knipper Health Rebrands as CareTria to Deliver a Faster Path from Order to Therapy

The new brand reflects an integrated platform built to accelerate therapy initiation, increase patient conversions, and optimize gross-to-net performance.

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knipper Health ("Knipper" or "Company") backed by Frazier Healthcare Partners ("Frazier") today announced its rebrand to CareTria, reflecting the Company's evolution into a fully integrated therapy initiation platform. Strengthened by the recent acquisition of eBlu Solutions, CareTria is designed to work with providers, pharma and payors to deliver a faster path from order to therapy for patients.

"CareTria represents an evolution in how therapy initiation is delivered," said Willis Chandler, President and CEO of CareTria. "By combining a deep provider network, integrated and advanced digital enrollment and multi-modal fulfillment, we've created an end-to-end platform that helps get patients on therapy faster and keep them on longer."

An Integrated Platform Built for Speed, Conversion, and Scale

CareTria supports therapy initiation from the provider's practice through fulfillment, integrating digital onboarding, patient assistance and multi-modal fulfillment and dispensing into a single coordinated experience.

CareTria's platform includes:

Deep provider network , with over 100k providers across all therapy areas

, with over 100k providers across all therapy areas Product demand generation , as a market leader in sampling, educational materials and teledetailing with 90% of large pharma

, as a market leader in sampling, educational materials and teledetailing with 90% of large pharma Provider-embedded digital enrollment , to drive faster patient onboarding through real-time benefits investigation and electronic prior authorization, automating 85% of medical and pharmacy benefit investigations in under 60 seconds

, to drive faster patient onboarding through real-time benefits investigation and electronic prior authorization, automating 85% of medical and pharmacy benefit investigations in under 60 seconds Multi-modal fulfillment , to help ensure no prescription goes unfilled with a full-service specialty pharmacy, direct-to-patient cash, samples, free goods, bridge, free-trial, and 3PL distribution

, to help ensure no prescription goes unfilled with a full-service specialty pharmacy, direct-to-patient cash, samples, free goods, bridge, free-trial, and 3PL distribution Patient orchestration and analytics , delivering real-time visibility to drive meaningful, actionable insights across the product journey including therapy status, bottlenecks, and conversions

, delivering real-time visibility to drive meaningful, actionable insights across the product journey including therapy status, bottlenecks, and conversions Extensive national infrastructure, designed to lower cost-to-serve through an adaptable and configurable design that scales to our customers' business objectives

Delivering Greater Value for Pharma Partners

CareTria's rebrand underscores its commitment to helping pharma customers navigate increasingly complex access and distribution environments with a single, coordinated partner.

"Pharma teams are under intense pressure to deliver superior patient and provider experiences and increase conversions while maintaining gross-to-net with fewer resources," said Matt Wolf, Chief Commercial Officer of CareTria. "CareTria was built to meet that need by bringing provider technology, patient support services, and fulfillment together so our customers can simplify their operating model while delivering better outcomes for patients."

About CareTria

CareTria is a leading therapy initiation partner that helps pharma companies accelerate patient conversions and optimize gross-to-net through a faster path from order to therapy. Its exclusive provider network with embedded automated digital enrollment, including 85% of benefit investigations completed in under 60 seconds, connected to multi-modal fulfillment – including specialty pharmacy, direct-to-patient cash, samples, free-goods, and 3PL distribution – ensures a faster path from order to therapy. Real-time data and analytics drive continuous optimization across the product journey. By combining speed, precision, and scale, CareTria helps patients start therapy sooner while delivering measurable impact for its pharma partners. Learn more at www.caretria.com/pharma.

About Frazier Healthcare Partners

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Since its inception, Frazier has raised over $11 billion of capital for private funds and co-investment opportunities and has invested in more than 200 companies over 33 years. Frazier has a philosophy of partnering with strong management teams while leveraging its internal operating resources and network to build exceptional companies. Frazier is headquartered in Seattle, WA, with an office in New York City, and invests broadly across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For more information about Frazier, visit www.frazierhealthcare.com/home.

CONTACT: Michelle Anderson, [email protected]

SOURCE Knipper Health; CareTria