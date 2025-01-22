KnitWell Group, Synchrony and Mastercard Partner to Offer Shoppers More Ways to Pay for Apparel and Accessories at Chico's, WHBM and Soma

Partnership Expands Payment Choices with Private Label and Dual Card Credit Programs for KnitWell's Fashion Brands' Customers

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KnitWell Group, a leading portfolio of iconic American fashion brands, has selected Synchrony (NYSE: SYF ), a premier consumer financial services company, as a strategic provider for consumer financing. The multi-year partnership includes rewards and flexible financing options for three brands — Chico's, WHBM and Soma.

Synchrony will partner with KnitWell Group on a private label credit card and a Mastercard powered dual-branded card for each brand. The dual-branded card will allow customers to earn rewards for purchases anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

"In making our selection, we were seeking a trusted partner that could help us drive customer experiences, loyalty, repeat purchases and overall sales," said Paul Lazorisak, Senior Vice President, Performance Marketing, CRM & Loyalty, KnitWell Group. "Synchrony will empower our brands to achieve these goals through its advanced analytics capability, flexible financing options and omnichannel application experience."

"KnitWell Group's commitment to innovation and collaboration results in exceptional products and memorable experiences for customers," said Darrell Owens, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Lifestyle, Synchrony. "Together, we aim to enable customers to purchase the products they want while helping KnitWell Group grow their business."

"Mastercard is committed to empowering consumers with secure, seamless, and rewarding payment experiences that enhance their loyalty to the brands they love," said Chiro Aikat, Co-President, Mastercard US. "By collaborating with Synchrony and KnitWell Group, we're helping to deliver innovative solutions that not only make shopping easier and safer but also provide meaningful benefits for customers of Chico's, WHBM and Soma — wherever their passions take them." The new Synchrony-backed credit cards and key features of the program are expected to be issued in September 2025.

