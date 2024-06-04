Knix and The Birds Papaya launch their latest swim collaboration from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway at Miami Swim Week.

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Category defining intimate and apparel brand Knix is thrilled to announce their first-ever swimwear collaboration with Sarah Nicole Landry aka TheBirdsPapaya . It was only fitting for Knix's first swimwear collaboration to be with their bestie Sarah, to continue to encourage their community to live unapologetically free just as they are. The limited edition swimwear collection is all about the fun and whimsy of the swim season with design features unique to Sarah's personal style including the detailed ruffles and her favorite color - pink! The new swimwear collection includes the perfect swim summer staples to stand out on the beach, by the lake or by the pool.

Inspired by Knix' ethos, this new collection embodies self-expression and living confidently in the skin you're in with a sexy playful twist - which is what Knix and Sarah are all about. The swim collection was shot in sunny Cabo, Mexico during the Club Knix Swim trip, which happened to be when Landry got the call to participate in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway show at the W South Beach in Miami during Miami Swim Week. Knix was thrilled to debut the collaboration live in Miami and continue the partnership started with SI Swim last year as the first period swim ever featured in the iconic magazine.

The new limited edition swim collection includes seven pieces in seashell (pink) and seashell gingham including:

Just in time for summer, this bright and fun limited edition collection is offered in sizes XS - XXXXL as an online exclusive collection available to purchase today at www.knix.com and www.knix.ca .

About Knix

Knix is a direct-to-consumer category defining intimates and apparel brand. Through innovative products and a community-first approach, Knix is on a mission to empower people at every age and every stage, everywhere to live unapologetically free. Every product, campaign and image that Knix puts into the world is tied to this mission that has been embedded in the company's DNA since day one. Founded in 2013, by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is the leading leakproof brand in North America and is globally recognized as an innovator and disrupter within the intimate and apparel space.

