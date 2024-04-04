Knix Launches New Sexy Mesh Capsule--Mesh Bras and Bodysuits for All

As seen on Global Brand Ambassador, Gabrielle Union

TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, category defining intimate and apparel brand Knix is showing off a sexier side with the launch of the new Sexy Mesh Capsule collection, as seen on Knix Global Brand Ambassador, Gabrielle Union. This new partnership with Gabrielle Union also debuted the tagline "Knix for Life," highlighting the brand's mission to provide products for every age and at every stage of life — this time, with a sexy, sheer mesh twist.

Knix is the leading Leakproof Brand in North America, with over 39,000+ 5-star reviews on Wireless Bras and 10+ million underwear sold. The new Sexy Mesh Capsule includes the Mesh Bra, Mesh Bodysuit and Light Leakproof No-Show Mesh High Rise underwear, designed with comfort in mind with the addition of smooth and sexy mesh, for wearing as underwear or outerwear.

Take Your Confidence To New Heights

Designed to take your confidence to new heights, with a peek of sheer mesh, a dash of sexiness, and the perfect amount of leak protection, the Light Leakproof No-Show Mesh High Rise underwear are period underwear that absorb about 2 tsp of liquid which is the equivalent of about 1.5 pantyliners or about 1.5 regular tampons to keep you protected when you need it most.

Inclusive Sheer Mesh Bra Sizing

The sheer Mesh Bra includes adjustable straps, wireless support and is available in sizes XS-XXXXL with plus cups available to those who prefer more coverage in the chest. This mesh bra has transparent cups for you to reveal your sexiest self.

Underwear As Outerwear

The Mesh Bodysuit includes double mesh paneling in the cups for you to feel sexy and pair it with your favorite pieces — whether you dress it up or down, whatever your style! With underwear as outerwear trending, this piece is the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe.

The new Sexy Mesh Capsule is available in colors Black, White and Citron (trending 2024 color) online and in Knix stores across Canada and California. The Mesh Bra retails for $54 USD/$64 CAD, the Mesh Bodysuit retails for $75 USD/$85 CAD and the Light Leakproof No-Show Mesh High Rise Underwear retails for $26 USD/$32 CAD.

To view the Sexy Mesh Capsule please click here .

About Knix

Knix is a direct-to-consumer category defining intimates and apparel brand. Through innovative products and a community-first approach, Knix is on a mission to empower people at every stage and every stage, everywhere to live unapologetically free. Every product, campaign and image that Knix puts into the world is tied to this mission that has been embedded in the company's DNA since day one. Founded in 2013, by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is the leading leakproof brand in North America and is globally recognized as an innovator and disrupter within the intimate and apparel space.

