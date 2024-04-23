Knix launches New Swim Collection with their Biggest Brand Trip ever: CLUB KNIX

Club Knix has taken the familiar brand trip and updated it to their ecosystem. Knix believes that confidence is contagious and this brand trip concept was inspired by the Confidence Tours Knix held in Toronto and Los Angeles in the fall of 2022.

A first for any intimates brand, Knix collectively invited customers, ambassadors and influencers of the brand along with their "wingwoman" for an incredibly unique shared brand experience. Guests will enjoy an action-packed trip filled with connection experiences, a live runway, photo moments and posing workshops all in celebration of the swim collection and meeting the brands mission to encourage people to live unapologetically free.

The new Knix Swim Collection - their biggest Swim Collection to-date includes over 30 swimwear pieces inspired by industry trends and customer feedback featuring bold new colours, sexy new silhouettes, plus new beachwear and accessories with your comfort and style needs in mind. New colors and prints from the collection include Oceana, Mango, Seashell, Sea Lily, Feline, Black and Lush Green. Notable new Swimwear favorites include: Cinch Shaper One Piece , Short Sleeve Zip One Piece , One Wave Bikini Top , Triangle Bikini Top , String Bikini Bottom , Leakproof Swim Skirt and Leakproof Swim Shorts . For the first time ever, Knix is offering an extensive range of swim cover-ups and accessories to compliment your favorite Knix swimwear including as selected by fashion influencer and friend of the brand Valeria Lipovetsky: Crochet-Knit Beach Dress , Crochet-Knit Beach Skirt , Poolside Shirt & Poolside Short , a Sarong , and a Rosette .

To view the new Swim Collection, please click here .



About Knix

Knix is a direct-to-consumer category defining intimates and apparel brand. Through innovative products and a community-first approach, Knix is on a mission to empower people at every stage and every stage, everywhere to live unapologetically free. Every product, campaign and image that Knix puts into the world is tied to this mission that has been embedded in the company's DNA since day one. Founded in 2013, by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is the leading leakproof brand in North America and is globally recognized as an innovator and disrupter within the intimate and apparel space.

SOURCE Knix