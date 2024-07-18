Knix partners with Megan Rapinoe to pay athletes to publicly talk about their periods

The Sport Your Period™ initiative aims to reward period advocacy and normalize the topic of periods in sports

1 in 2 teens will skip sports or drop out all together because of their period.

99% of athletes have competed on their period at an international competition.

75% of athletes have a fear of leaking while competing.

Over 64% of athletes have felt uncomfortable talking about their periods with their coaches.

Knix will pay eligible athletes who compete at the national or international level up to $2,000 each for speaking about their periods and the sport they play.

Category defining intimate and apparel brand Knix wants to pay athletes to talk about their periods in a bold new campaign featuring former Olympian and advocate Megan Rapinoe. Periods in sport are still a taboo topic despite the fact that they are a reality for almost all menstruating athletes, including those participating at the professional or world stage level. Knix's Sport Your Period™ initiative was created to encourage athletes to lead by example, normalize the conversation around periods in sports and keep more teen athletes in the sports that they love.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Knix on this important campaign. There have been countless times where I've scored game-changing goals and never ever mentioned that I was on my period" says Megan Rapinoe. "Yet 1 in 2 teens drop out of sports because of their periods and I can say that even at the highest level there is still stigma. (From cycle syncing, the fear of leaking through your uniform, to the reality of showing up for the biggest game of your career while managing period cramps, there is a lot we can talk about to help normalize periods in sports.) Athletes should not feel ashamed to talk about their periods and I'm looking forward to changing the narrative this summer and breaking open this conversation with Knix."

"The facts are simple, women often get paid less to participate in sports, and compete while managing their periods. So why not pay them to talk about it?" says Joanna Griffiths Founder and President of Knix. "It's staggering to see the impact that periods have in sports and yet unless we see a visceral image of a marathon runner bleeding through her shorts, or an entire industry rebelling against wearing white it's not something that is spoken about. This campaign will make a difference in the way people talk about periods in sports and Megan Rapinoe is the perfect person to kick it off."

To support the campaign Knix and CAN Fund #150Women surveyed 300 athletes to highlight the reality of periods and sports at the highest level. 99% of athletes have competed on their period at an international competition. 75% of athletes have a fear of leaking while competing, and over 64% of athletes have felt uncomfortable talking about their periods with their coaches. Even more staggering is the lengths that athletes will go to try and avoid getting their periods for fear it would hinder their performance. Cycle synching, birth control (.....) were all listed as common tactics. Athletes of all levels compete in front of countless people at any time of the month whether they are bleeding or not.

Despite significant strides in breaking down barriers, to this day, periods remain shrouded in stigma. There are even some states attempting to ban the topic in primary education. In 2013 Knix pioneered the leakproof underwear category. Since then the brand has been at the forefront of normalizing the conversations around periods and has built a wide assortment of products, including swimwear, workout leggings and shorts that feature built in leakproof protection to help support teens and adults through every activity, every day of the month.

How to take part?

The summer season will be filled with plenty of competitive events, on the global and national level. Knix is encouraging athletes competing at the national or global level between July 18 and November 1, 2024, to share their experiences with their periods while competing. Speaking publicly about the matter can be done through press conferences, accredited media interviews, and/or on personal social media platforms. Eligible athletes can earn up to $2,000 for speaking about their periods and the sport they play.

In order to take part visit www.SportYourPeriod.com to review the rules and regulations to participate. To receive their payment, eligible athletes can submit their application by visiting Knix's website. The public is also invited to share this initiative with their favorite athletes in order to encourage as many competing athletes as possible to join the movement and break down the barrier of periods in sports.

About Olympian Megan Rapinoe

Two-time World Cup Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist, Megan Rapinoe is a fan favorite and soccer legend. A vocal leader in every aspect of her life, Megan helped lead the USWNT to the 2019 Women's World Cup Championship scoring some of the biggest goals of the tournament. Megan took home the tournament's two top honors – the Golden Boot for top scorer, and the Golden Ball for the best player in the tournament. Megan is a New York Times' Best-Selling author, Time 100 Most Influential People and recent Presidential Medal of Freedom award recipient. She is an advocate for equality for all and has been able to intersect her passion for humanity and authenticity.

About Knix

Knix is a direct-to-consumer category defining intimates and apparel brand. Through innovative products and a community-first approach, Knix is on a mission to empower people at every age and every stage, everywhere to live unapologetically free. Every product, campaign and image that Knix puts into the world is tied to this mission that has been embedded in the company's DNA since day one. Founded in 2013, by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is the leading leakproof brand in North America and is recognized as an innovator and disrupter and one of the fastest growing intimate and apparel brands in the world.

