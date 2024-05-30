KNNX Freight Certified as Coupa Business Spend Management Platform Ready

KNNX Freight is now available in the Coupa App Marketplace, extending Coupa's platform and increasing comprehensive view on invoices and supplier data.

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - KNNX Corp, a global leader in technology solutions for supply chain and logistics today announced it will offer KNNX Freight in the Coupa App Marketplace , connecting businesses with certified, pre-built solutions. Coupa certified KNNX Freight for use within Coupa's total spend management platform. Coupa helps teams collaborate to build more agile and sustainable operations, delivering intelligent and responsible spend strategies to meet their companies' purpose.

KNNX Freight integrates with the Coupa platform to extend spend visibility, while improving efficiency and trust between shippers and carriers. This integration makes it possible to process invoices automatically and without errors, leading to substantial freight cost savings and significantly improved relationships between shippers and carriers. Additionally, it allows invoices to be viewed directly within Coupa, streamlining the payment procedure through complete integration.

"With an overwhelming number of invoice disputes in freight the need for a single source of truth that can be shared with all partners is imperative," said Nigel Pegg, SVP of Platform at Coupa. "We're proud to have KNNX Corp on the Coupa App Marketplace to give our customers even greater automation of freight invoicing to help customers to reduce disputes, payment errors, and external auditing.

As a certified Coupa App Marketplace solution, KNNX Freight Invoice Automation meets the requirements established by Coupa through its App Marketplace Partner Program. The App Marketplace Partner Program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that easily connect into the Coupa platform. Customers benefit by discovering and connecting solutions to optimize their business spend and mitigate business risk while reducing the cost of third-party software integration.

"Connecting KNNX Freight into the Coupa platform gives our customers a streamlined freight invoicing experience and provides a single source of truth for all of the information," said Francis Lalonde, CCO. "We are proud to be part of the Coupa App Marketplace and a trusted Coupa technology partner. We look forward to our relationship with Coupa to further help customers transform their freight and logistics invoicing process."

For more information on KNNX Freight and how it can streamline your freight invoicing process, visit the Coupa App Marketplace at marketplace.coupa.com.

About KNNX Corp:

KNNX proudly offers the first real-time invoicing solution, streamlining the logistics process by enabling immediate creation, completion, and approval of invoices upon delivery. This innovation is key in quickly resolving any potential disputes, ensuring that all necessary data is easily accessible to both Shippers and Carriers.

