Kno2 Announces Rollout of CLEAR1 as Core Network Infrastructure

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kno2®, a leading healthcare communication network and federally designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN), today announced the integration of CLEAR1, CLEAR's secure identity platform, into the Kno2 Communication Network. The initiative positions identity as shared infrastructure within the Kno2 Communication Network, strengthening trust, security, and participation across national healthcare exchange and serves as the first of a multi-phased rollout for CLEAR1 across a network of varied participants.

The phased rollout launched in January 2026, with the integration of CLEAR1 directly into the Kno2 Communication API. In this first phase, CLEAR1 will be used to verify provider organizations joining the Kno2 network. Through the CLEAR1 integration, Kno2 aims to make onboarding faster and easier while still supporting strong identity checks for new provider organizations, enhancing both the patient and provider experiences.

The identity capability will be white-labeled and made available to Kno2's EHR and health IT partners, allowing them to deliver secure onboarding and administrator verification under their own brand, without the cost or complexity of building and maintaining independent identity proofing solutions.

Future phases, planned for 2026, will expand CLEAR1 across the ecosystem, including support for Individual Access Service technology providers and EHR vendors seeking to verify providers for participation in national initiatives such as the CMS National Directory through CMS Aligned Networks. This work allows new vendors to seamlessly bring identity services into their technology through Kno2's Communication API.

This reflects Kno2's broader commitment to strengthening the national healthcare communication infrastructure and supporting partners across the care continuum.

"Identity as part of our healthcare communication infrastructure is fundamental to functioning as a comprehensive network, including our participation as one of the nation's QHINs," said Therasa Bell, President and Cofounder of Kno2. "When identity is delivered as shared infrastructure, trust scales with the network."

"As the industry moves toward more interoperable, data-driven care, strong identity assurance is essential to securing the exchange of sensitive clinical information," said David Bardan, General Manager and Head of Healthcare at CLEAR. "By integrating CLEAR's reusable identity platform, Kno2 is raising the security baseline for every organization on its network and reducing the risk of unauthorized access."

About Kno2

Kno2 is leading the future of healthcare communication by providing the nation's largest comprehensive communication network, including as a federally designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) and CMS Aligned Network . Kno2 enables secure, effortless exchange of patient information across providers, payers, patients, and technology vendors, processing billions of transactions annually. Learn more at Kno2.com .

Media Contact:

Jojo Abbasi

Media Relations

(888) 390-6394

[email protected]

SOURCE Kno2