Knoah Solutions Announces the Grand Opening of Their New LATAM Headquarters

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoah Solutions, Inc., a global business process outsourcing company, today announced the grand opening of their new Latin American corporate office. This new location will serve as the hub for their growing nearshore contact center operations in both Tegucigalpa, Honduras, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Located in the Centro America Boulevard area, the new building is adjacent to CEUTEC, one of the top 3 universities in the country. It is situated just 1.1 kilometers from a vital business center and 5-star hotels in Tegucigalpa and is close to the Toncontin International Airport. Knoah's Palmira site is only a 10-minute drive from the new location.

Knoah will occupy 4,700 square meters on four levels of the brand new 10,000 square meter high-rise building. This location will increase the company's total capacity in Honduras to approximately 1,200 plus seats for Knoah's contact center operations in Tegucigalpa. The multiuse business facility will also have in house amenities such as a food court, clothing and convenience stores, a beauty salon, coffee shops, bakery, and a copy/printing center.

"We have experienced phenomenal growth in Honduras since starting operations there in 2016 and are excited to be moving into a first-class facility that will support further growth," said Ralph Barletta, executive vice president and co-founder of Knoah Solutions.

"We believe that the investment in this new facility will make it easier for our clients and employees to achieve their maximum potential and for Knoah to maintain its leadership as a key employer in Tegucigalpa," said Sri Myneni, chief executive officer and co-founder of Knoah Solutions.

Our employees are excited about working in the new facility. The location will make it easier for them to get to and from work and the amenities will make it easy for them to be productive during their shifts," said Manfred Alvarez, vice president of Latin American operations for Knoah.

About Knoah Solutions:

Regardless of your company's size or outsourcing needs, Knoah Solutions' agile, globally deployed BPO services deliver award-winning results that enhance your brand and ﬁt your budget. Our RightENGAGE customer engagement model, OneKnoah process philosophy, and cutting-edge technology and analytics powered by our proprietary WFO tool, ARK360, ensure we can meet the needs and challenges of each of your customers through every channel: voice, chat, email, and social media. Knoah has the ﬂexibility that big BPO companies can't provide and a global infrastructure and mature operational process that smaller BPO companies can't deliver on. Knoah's consultative approach to outsourcing has repeatedly earned us awards and recognition from independent review bodies like Gartner, Everest Group, and IAOP. For more information about Knoah Solutions, visit www.knoah.com.

