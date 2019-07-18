Knoah Solutions, Inc. Recognized as an Aspirant in Everest Group's 2019 Contact Center Outsourcing PEAK Matrix™

HENDERSON, Nev., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoah Solutions, Inc. (www.knoah.com), a global business process outsourcing company, today announced that it had been recognized as an Aspirant among Contact Center Outsourcing (CCO) Providers by the Everest Group in its report titled "CCO - Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019."

"We have been at the forefront of the BPO industry's digital transformation for nearly two decades," said CEO and co-founder, Sri Myneni . "To be recognized by Everest for the fourth consecutive year affirms our leadership and expertise in blending advanced technologies like AI and real-time analytics with operational best practices to support our growing, digitally focused customer base."

Knoah provides agile and scalable global delivery from a variety of locations – onshore, nearshore, and offshore – each providing omnichannel support with particular emphasis in digital channels like email, chat, SMS, in-App messaging and social media. They are pioneering the use of AI to support the human agent in real time by making targeted response recommendations across multiple concurrent conversations. They are also using AI to support real-time alerting of potential customer dissatisfaction and escalations so those transactions can be turned around before they end.

"We are finding great success in helping growing companies that are disrupting the status quo in their industries," according to Ralph Barletta, Knoah's Executive Vice President and co-founder, "Those companies need a partner that can help them navigate the challenges of modern, omnichannel support and enhance their branding and customer loyalty through excellent customer experiences. Knoah is able to provide the agility, technology, and scalability these companies need as they grow from small pilots to large multi-location operations."

This report examines the global Contact Center Outsourcing (CCO) market and evaluates the positioning of service providers on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix™. It provides insights into the changing market dynamics, service provider delivery with a focus on their AI and digital engagement capabilities, and Everest Group's remarks on service providers' key strengths and areas of improvement. The findings are based on more than 3,000 active CCO deals and is updated annually.

Read more about the Everest Group's PEAK Matrix™ for Contact Center Outsourcing: https://www2.everestgrp.com/reportaction/EGR-2019-21-R-3222/Marketing.

About Knoah Solutions:

Regardless of your company's size or outsourcing needs, Knoah Solutions' agile, globally deployed BPO services deliver award-winning results that enhance your brand and fit your budget. Our RightENGAGE customer engagement model, OneKnoah process philosophy, and cutting-edge technology and analytics powered by our proprietary WFO tool, KnoahsARK 360, ensure we can meet the needs and challenges of each of your customers through every channel: voice, chat, email, social media, SMS, and Facebook Messenger. Knoah has the flexibility that big BPO companies can't provide and a global infrastructure and mature operational process that smaller BPO companies can't deliver on. Knoah's consultative approach to outsourcing has repeatedly earned us awards and recognition from independent review bodies like Everest Group, Gartner, Forrester, and IAOP.

For more information about us, please visit http://www.knoah.com.

