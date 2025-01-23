KNOB CREEK® AND ELI MANNING TEAM UP TO ELEVATE BIG GAME CELEBRATIONS WITH BOLD PICKS ON THE FIELD AND IN YOUR GLASS

Bold Picks celebrates those who boldly stick to their standards and drink what tastes right with a limited-edition Knob Creek® Single Barrel Bourbon, hand-selected by football legend, Eli Manning.

CLERMONT, Ky., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As excitement builds for the 2025 Big Game, Knob Creek®, an original offering of The Small Batch Bourbon Collection™ and leading American Whiskey, is proud to partner with football legend and New Orleans native, Eli Manning, to introduce Knob Creek® Bold Picks. To inspire fans to make confident choices, stick to their standards, and savor the perfect pour during the Big Game, Knob Creek® and Eli Manning introduce ELI MANNING'S 2025 BOLD PICK, a limited-edition Knob Creek® Single Barrel Bourbon available in select markets nationwide.

Just as Eli Manning's bold moves have defined unforgettable moments on the field, Knob Creek's® bold, full-flavored bourbon elevates celebrations worth savoring. During the Big Game, while some fans reach for the usual, this limited-edition offering honors those who stay true to their own bold picks—whether that means cheering for the underdog or enjoying a glass of Knob Creek® to elevate the moment.

"As the founding house of Small Batch American Whiskey, our family knows bourbon as well as Eli knows football, so it is an honor to collaborate on this Knob Creek® limited-edition ELI MANNING'S 2025 BOLD PICK release," said Eighth Generation Master Distiller, Freddie Noe. "It was a pleasure to welcome Eli to our campus and into the rackhouse, where, together, we developed a full-flavored single barrel bourbon that truly stands out. I'm confident football and bourbon fans will enjoy it as much as we do and I know it's a whiskey that would make my grandfather and Knob Creek founder, Booker Noe, proud."

Hand-selected by former professional quarterback and self-proclaimed bourbon fan, Eli Manning, alongside Eighth Generation Master Distiller Freddie Noe, ELI MANNING'S 2025 BOLD PICK is patiently aged for a minimum of nine years in American white oak barrels and bottled at 120 proof, offering a full-flavor liquid that showcases the unmatched quality and craftsmanship for which Knob Creek® is known. With its complex balance of vanilla and oak, it delivers a rich and unforgettable tasting experience that will elevate game-changing occasions.

"I partnered with Knob Creek® because it's my favorite bourbon. Every sip is full of rich, bold flavor, making it perfect for celebrating life's big moments and wins," said Manning. "Whether it's the 9-year-old in an Old-Fashioned or sipping 12-year-old neat for something a little more special, Knob Creek® is always my go-to, and I'm excited for fans to try my single barrel bold pick."

Knob Creek® Single Barrel Bourbon: ELI MANNING' S 2025 BOLD PICK is bottled with the following characteristics:

Proof : 120

: 120 Aroma: Rich vanilla and butterscotch, with subtle cherry and leather notes.

Rich vanilla and butterscotch, with subtle cherry and leather notes. Taste: Toffee and honey upfront, layered with dark stone fruits and dark chocolate hints.

Toffee and honey upfront, layered with dark stone fruits and dark chocolate hints. Finish: A spicy kick of cinnamon and black pepper, with brown sugar and espresso, leaving a lingering warm taste.

Leading up to the Big Game, Eli Manning will make bold, unapologetic picks around the last playoff games culminating in the Big Game. By celebrating underdog victories and game-winning moments, his picks embody the bold spirit of Knob Creek®, inspiring fans to make daring decisions of their own. Fans can follow along on Instagram @KnobCreek for his latest insights.

For those looking to make their own bold picks, Knob Creek® is offering a chance to win an exclusive experience at the Fred B. Noe Distillery, the homeplace of bold bourbon. The winner and three guests will go on a private tour to gain an inside look at the warehouse selection process and the craftsmanship behind Knob Creek's® renowned flavors, along with airfare, hotel, transportation, and a $1,000 gift card to the American Outpost gift store. Fans can enter the sweepstakes via https://boldpicks.prod.fooji.com/ until February 10, 2025. Entrants must be 21+.

Knob Creek® Single Barrel Bourbon: ELI MANNING' S 2025 BOLD PICK is available for a limited time at local retailers in three key locations, with a suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 750mL bottle:

The New York Metro area, where Eli built his legendary football career.

Metro area, where Eli built his legendary football career. New Orleans , Eli's hometown.

, Eli's hometown. Los Angeles , a beloved sports hub known for their bold spirit.

For more information about ELI MANNING'S 2025 BOLD PICK and Knob Creek's® award-winning* bourbon and rye portfolios, please visit www.KnobCreek.com or visit us on Facebook and Instagram @KnobCreek.

