Blending award-winning Knob Creek® 9 Year Old Bourbon and 7 Year Old Rye, the newest limited time offering combines the sweet notes of bourbon with the spicy notes of rye, creating the ultimate sipping experience

CLERMONT, Ky., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knob Creek®, a leader in the Small Batch Bourbon category, is proud to debut a new, dynamic bourbon and rye blended whiskey, Knob Creek® Bourbon x Rye Kentucky Blended Straight Whiskey. The limited edition release combines two of Knob Creek's® iconic, award-winning whiskeys; Knob Creek® 9 Year Old Bourbon and Knob Creek® 7 Year Old Rye Whiskey, into one unique blend that embodies the best of both whiskey worlds.

KNOB CREEK® BOURBON X RYE BLENDS THE BEST OF KNOB CREEK® BOURBON AND RYE KNOB CREEK® BOURBON X RYE BLENDS THE BEST OF KNOB CREEK® BOURBON AND RYE

Unmistakably Knob Creek®, carefully crafted and bottled at 113 proof, Knob Creek® Bourbon x Rye is seasoned by time, highlighting the perfect balance of the rich, sweet notes of bourbon complemented by the robust, spicy undertones of rye, in every sip. This complex and robust whiskey is unlike anything in the existing Knob Creek® portfolio, or many other offerings on the market, solidifying the brand's commitment to quality and innovation.

"Knob Creek® has captivated whiskey fans since its inception and this year, we are pushing traditional whiskey boundaries with our new Bourbon x Rye blend, delivering two of our best expressions, in one flavorful sip," said Freddie Noe, Eighth Generation Master Distiller. "It is an honor to work with my dad to go beyond the traditional craft an unexpected offering that upholds my grandfather's vision of creating high-quality, flavorful whiskey."

Knob Creek® Bourbon x Rye is bottled with the following characteristics:

Proof : 113

: 113 Color : Golden brown with copper hues

: Golden brown with copper hues Aroma : Sweet maple and vanilla with hints of nuttiness and baking spice

: Sweet maple and vanilla with hints of nuttiness and baking spice Taste : Brown sweets with a hint of fruitiness and black pepper

: Brown sweets with a hint of fruitiness and black pepper Finish: Sweet with lingering spice

Knob Creek® Bourbon x Rye is available for a limited time nationwide with a suggested retail price of $44.99 for a 750mL bottle. Enjoy Knob Creek® Bourbon x Rye neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail of your choice. For more information about Knob Creek® Bourbon x Rye and Knob Creek's® award-winning* bourbon and rye portfolios, please visit www.KnobCreek.com or visit us on Instagram @KnobCreek.

About Knob Creek®

Knob Creek® has set the standard for super-premium whiskey for three decades by crafting extraordinary full-flavored bourbon with a rich taste. Knob Creek® bourbons and ryes are patiently aged to perfection in new, maximum charred American Oak barrels to impart the biggest and fullest flavor on their whiskey. No matter the expression, Knob Creek® is crafted without shortcuts and embodies the pre-Prohibition style that founding distiller Booker Noe created in 1992. Since then, Knob Creek® has lived up to such standards with the introduction of Knob Creek® Straight Rye Whiskey in 2012, and later on, Knob Creek® Single Barrel Select Rye Whiskey. In recent years, Knob Creek® announced the permanent addition of Knob Creek® 12 Year Old Bourbon and launched two limited releases, Knob Creek® 15 Year Old Bourbon and Knob Creek® 18 Year Old Bourbon. Knob Creek has continued to build out its rye portfolio; the brand announced the addition of an age statement to its flagship rye whiskey, Knob Creek® 7 Year Old Rye Whiskey, and released Knob Creek® 10 Year Old Rye Whiskey earlier this year.

About Suntory Global Spirits

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Suntory Global Spirits' core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Suntory Global Spirits, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com .

*Further information on Knob Creek® awards can be found at www.knobcreek.com

Knob Creek® Blended Straight Whiskeys, 56.5% Alc./Vol. ©2024 James B. Beam Distilling Company, Clermont KY.

SOURCE Beam Suntory Inc.