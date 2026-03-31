KNOB CREEK® DEBUTS BLENDER'S EDITION, A LIMITED SERIES CELEBRATING THE ART OF BLENDING

Knob Creek® Blender's Edition 01 is the result of intentional blending craftsmanship, unlocking a sweeter side of the Knob Creek® flavor profile

CLERMONT, Ky., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The James B. Beam Distilling Co., home of The Small Batch Bourbon Collection™, introduces Knob Creek® Blender's Edition, a new series of limited-edition whiskeys celebrating one of the most skilled and nuanced crafts in whiskey making: blending. Born from the passion, precision and devoted pursuit of bold flavor that define Knob Creek®, the Blender's Edition series showcases the artistry and deliberate decisions that shape the unique flavor experience in each release.

Knob Creek® releases Blender's Edition 01, the first in the limited Blender's Edition series.

For the first in the series, eighth generation master distiller Freddie Noe and his trusted team of expert blenders carefully hand-selected barrels to highlight the sweeter side of the Knob Creek® flavor profile. The result is a bourbon that opens with rich confectionery sweetness and a full mouthfeel, with notes of vanilla bean, finishing long and soft—all crafted with the same intentionality and care that goes into every expression of Knob Creek®. Knob Creek® Blender's Edition 01 is aged a minimum of 10 years and bottled at 106 proof, now available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $44.99 for a 750mL bottle.

"The Blender's Edition series is about slowing down and discovering the story each blend tells—with a unique and new experience in each edition of the series," said Freddie Noe, eighth generation master distiller. "It is thanks to the passion and precision of our blending team who have uncovered the nuanced flavors you taste in Knob Creek® Blender's Edition 01."

Every detail of Knob Creek® Blender's Edition is by design. Blending is where precision meets creativity, and this series shines a spotlight on the masters behind the craft. With each release, Knob Creek® celebrates the blenders who boldly explore new depths of flavor and redefine what's possible.

For more information about Knob Creek® Blender's Edition and Knob Creek® award-winning bourbon and rye portfolios, visit knobcreek.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook @KnobCreek.

About Knob Creek® Bourbon

Knob Creek® has set the standard for super-premium whiskey for three decades by crafting extraordinary full-flavored bourbon with a rich taste. Knob Creek® bourbons and ryes are patiently aged to perfection in new, maximum charred American Oak barrels to impart the biggest and fullest flavor on their whiskey. No matter the expression, Knob Creek® is crafted without shortcuts and embodies the pre-Prohibition style that founding distiller Booker Noe created in 1992. Since then, Knob Creek® has lived up to such standards with the introduction of Knob Creek® Straight Rye Whiskey in 2012, and later on, Knob Creek® Single Barrel Select Rye Whiskey. In recent years, Knob Creek® announced the permanent addition of Knob Creek® 12 Year Old Bourbon and launched four limited releases, Knob Creek® 15 Year Old Bourbon, Knob Creek® 18 Year Old Bourbon, Knob Creek® Bourbon x Rye and Knob Creek® 21 Year Old. Knob Creek® has continued to build out its rye portfolio; the brand announced the addition of an age statement to its flagship rye whiskey, Knob Creek® 7 Year Old Rye Whiskey, and released Knob Creek® 10 Year Old Rye Whiskey.

About Suntory Global Spirits

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones® and El Tesoro® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196™ (minus one-nine-six) and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com.

*Further information on Knob Creek® awards can be found at www.knobcreek.com

Knob Creek® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 53% Alc./vol. ©2026 James B. Beam Distilling Company, Clermont KY.

SOURCE Suntory Global Spirits