Knobbe Martens Guides Masimo to $634M Win Against Apple in Patent Infringement Case

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A team from Knobbe Martens led medical device pioneer Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) to a victory over Apple in a dispute involving Masimo's patented heart monitoring technology.

Following an eight-day jury trial in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, a jury returned a verdict of patent infringement on all claims asserted, and awarded Masimo $634,313,913 in damages. The win is just one of multiple wins by the Knobbe Martens team in a long-standing dispute between Masimo and Apple, proceeding in multiple venues.

More information on the win may be found here.

Commenting on the case, Knobbe Martens partner Steve Jensen said, "This verdict validates Masimo's persistence in protecting its intellectual property on its life-saving technology. It has been an honor to represent Masimo throughout this case, and for the last 32 years, and to obtain a result that validates the company's commitment to advancing patient care through innovation."

The Knobbe Martens team is led by Mr. Jensen. The jury trial was led by Brian Horne, with Brian Claassen, Sheila Swaroop and Joseph Re as other trial presenters. The team further included Nicholas Zovko, Perry Oldham, Kendall Loebbaka, Douglas Wentzel, Adam Powell, Daniel Hughes, Mark Kachner, Ben Shiroma,Laura Liebman, Melis Tirhi, Isabella Pestana and Rhett Ramsey. Sullivan and Cromwell partner Dustin Guzior and special counsel Laurie Stempler served as co-counsel on the case.

The patent was also procured by Knobbe Martens lawyers Jarom Kesler and John Grover. And, it was defended in an inter partes review filed by Apple at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Mr. Kesler and Joshua Stowell.

Knobbe Martens has delivered a number of successes for Masimo in its ongoing dispute with Apple. In early 2024, in a case before the U.S. International Trade Commission, the firm secured an import ban on infringing Apple Watches. Last fall, Masimo also defeated Apple in its patent case against the current Masimo W1 health watch.

This is the latest in a series of recent successes for Knobbe Martens' industry-recognized patent litigation team, particularly on behalf of clients in the life sciences space. In September, a team from the firm led by Mr. Horne secured a noteworthy success on behalf of innovator Sigray, Inc. in an IP dispute involving groundbreaking x-ray technologies. Last month, the firm obtained a significant appellate victory for Edwards Lifesciences in a high-stakes patent infringement dispute involving prosthetic heart valve technology.

