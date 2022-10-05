Knock® CRM and Rooof® Announce Strategic Partnership

Rooof joins Knock's partner program to offer best-in-class, fully automated solutions to market apartments on Craigslist and seamless integration with Knock.

SEATTLE , Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Knock® CRM, the leading performance management platform and CRM for multifamily property owners and managers, announced a strategic partnership and patent license with Rooof, the leading provider of software and services for multifamily teams who market apartments on marketplaces, most notably Craigslist. The alliance will empower organizations with the ability to fully automate or fully outsource posting of apartment ads on Craigslist, while benefiting from seamless integration with Knock's CRM platform for lead tracking and reporting. Rooof's flagship software, PostEngine, is the industry's only patented and fully automated ad posting software and service for Craigslist that ensures:

Every post is unique.

Ads are automatically renewed.

Prices remain accurate after being published.

Leads for one or multiple properties are tracked in Knock's CRM.

"We're thrilled to be a Knock Elite Partner and to provide mutual clients with a flexible and innovative solution that frees up time, generates exceptional results from Craigslist, and provides added value through visibility to performance data in Knock's CRM," said Adam Cowley, CEO of Rooof.

Many multifamily organizations rely heavily on Craigslist to generate apartment leads and leases cost-effectively. Joint customers will benefit from the ability to choose the implementation that best suits their marketing needs. Rooof PostEngine software is available for teams that want the ease of full automation to post in-house quickly and easily, while full service is designed for those who want to outsource the effort of posting altogether.

"Our partnership with Rooof will provide our clients with a far more automated end-to-end Craigslist posting experience, helping to maximize lead generation outcomes from their Craigslist marketing efforts. Additionally, all stakeholders will benefit from the extra time available to focus on a higher level customer experience," said Demetri Themelis, CEO and co-founder of Knock.

Many clients have already benefited from the Rooof and Knock alliance. ZRS, a leading Management Company, has been servicing institutional clients and owners across the United States since 1991. With more than 65,000 units under management, they rely on a variety of marketing channels, including Craigslist to generate leads and leases.

"We've been realizing results on Craigslist with Rooof PostEngine for almost a decade," said Jeremy Brown, Partner and vice president of marketing, ZRS Management. "With a mixed portfolio that spans eight states, we rely on leading software solutions like PostEngine and Knock CRM to simplify lead acquisition and results, and to help drive portfolio efficiency."

PostEngine Availability

To learn more, or request a trial or subscription, please visit: postengine.com.

To learn more about Knock CRM and its partnership with Rooof, please visit knockcrm.com.

About PostEngine by Rooof

PostEngine by Rooof is patented software designed uniquely for multifamily. Our flagship software has been the industry's best performing solution for posting apartment ads on Craigslist since 2012. PostEngine seamlessly integrates with your existing systems and doesn't put any burden on your site-teams. For those who want Craigslist ads, but zero effort, we have a dedicated team who will do everything for you.

About Knock

Knock® offers an integrated suite of front office technology that provides multifamily owners and operators with the levers they need to more profitably acquire and retain high-value, long-term residents. Knock CRM empowers leasing teams with tools to accelerate successful leasing and renewal outcomes, provides marketers the data to optimize spend, and ensures executives have the business intelligence and insights needed to outperform their competitors. Learn more at www.knockcrm.com .

About ZRS

ZRS Management LLC, formed in 1991, manages high quality multifamily communities. ZRS is a stand-alone third-party management company, without any direct ownership or development conflicts. ZRS is an NMHC Top 50 manager and currently manages over 65,000 units for various institutional clients, partnerships, and individual owners. For additional information, visit http://www.zrsmanagement.com.

