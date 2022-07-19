Knock CRM Expands KnockNetwork Partner Program

Knock's approach toward integrated technology and innovation enables property management customers to choose from best-in-class partner solutions

SEATTLE, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knock® CRM , the leading performance management platform and CRM for multifamily property owners and operators, today announced the expansion of its KnockNetwork partner ecosystem. As part of Knock's mission in prioritizing customer-first integrations, Knock is also launching KnockNetwork's Partner Directory and Partner Portal. Together, these tools expand Knock's platform and approach for supporting both its customers and technology partners, respectively.

Partners have been hand-selected for the KnockNetwork program as best-in-class solutions to support customer growth as well as to ensure an industry leading mutual user experience. KnockNetwork partners fall into one of three tiers: Standard, Premium and Elite. The Standard level is designed for all partners that wish to integrate with Knock's platform through its open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Premium tier is designed for all integrated and non-integrated partners to share cross-marketing efforts in addition to joining Knock's ecosystem, and also offers an annual co-branding marketing plan. Elite partners have committed to "building better together" with Knock, and emphasize lead-generation activities while also partnering with Knock on co-branding initiatives and strategic plans.

This year, KnockNetwork Elite and Premium partner program features Apartments.com, a division of CoStar Group, ApartmentList, Hyly.AI, LCP Media, Nurture Boss, OneDay, Realnyc, Rentgrata, REPLI, SmartRent, Tour24, and Zumper. Partners Fetch and Flex are also part of the Premium tier, and while not currently integrated into Knock's platform, both services are available as part of Knock's ecosystem to erase additional pain points in the multifamily industry.

Currently, the KnockNetwork ecosystem features over 60 integrated partners, many of whom are listed in the Partner Directory. The directory acts as a central repository for Knock customers to identify new technology solutions that easily integrate with Knock's services. The directory lists partners by specific service sectors, providing a comprehensive database for prospective customers with information about each service, contact forms and frequently asked questions.

"The launch of the KnockNetwork is the formal expansion of our long-standing investment strategy in building partnerships with other technology suppliers. The sheer scale and complexity of operating large multifamily portfolios requires technology partners to work closely together to surpass our customers' business needs and expectations. To be clear, we view our investments and leadership in partnerships as core strengths of our platform — which confers a material competitive advantage to customers. This is way more than a 'nice-to-have' for top performing multifamily operators seeking to maximize efficiency," said Demetri Themelis, Knock CEO and co-founder. "Our goal is to create a comprehensive network of partners that provides exceptional optionality and work-flow efficiency to our customers across every aspect of their business."

KnockNetwork's launch will make Knock the first to service front office CRM and performance management technology in a broad capacity. Its partnerships cover a wide scope of verticals, including automated communication, resident applications, AI communication, resident services, screening, leasing, marketing, tours, automation, business intelligence, amenities and smart home technology, so customers can work with trusted, superior solutions that are fully integrated within the Knock platform.

"We created the KnockNetwork partner program to collaborate with the best-in-class technology companies that have customer centric mindsets. Knock and its partners all have the same goal of providing the best user experience. This program allows Knock to reach new levels with our strategic partners, while also guaranteeing results for our mutual customers," said Dorota Firek, head of partnerships at Knock. "Our partner directory will not only provide industry guidance about companies that complement Knock's partner ecosystem, but will also build out the capabilities and reach of our CRM and performance platform."

With Knock pioneering an agnostic approach in the multifamily industry, along with access to over 50 front office integrations and seven PMS integrations, prospective customers will now be more educated on their options when selecting their own technology stack. The Partner Portal and Directory takes a customer-first approach in incorporating all integrated partners' platform data into the KnockNetwork ecosystem, offering customers a holistic view of reporting on their various channels' performance.

"We are excited to be an Elite marketplace partner of Knock," said Jason Montgomery, Director of Vendor Relations at CoStar Group. "Our mutual clients and millions of renters will benefit as we consolidate data, improve processes, and simplify their experience, all to deliver greater lead-to-lease conversion."

"The seamless integration of our Self-Guided Tour product with Knock's CRM has created a powerful combination that benefits both properties and prospects," said Justin Lesko, Director of Partnerships at SmartRent. "Knock has been a tremendous partner, and we value the efficiencies and enhanced experiences that we have created in working together."

"Knock's collaborative and agnostic approach to integrations has allowed Rentgrata to focus on our strength of connecting prospective renters with current residents while also seamlessly incorporating Knock's complementary features into our technology," said Sam McArtor, co-founder and COO at Rentgrata. "As an Elite KnockNetwork partner, Rentgrata and Knock are able to directly share mutual client feedback so that we can take a collaborative, strategic approach to solving industry problems to ultimately reach our goal of providing the best experience for our customers and their renters."

"At Realync, we're building software that is pushing the multifamily industry forward, and we're excited to be partnering with companies like Knock who are doing the same," said Jordan Easley, Vice President of Partnerships at Realync. "As an Elite partner, we are working closer than ever with the team at Knock to integrate our video engagement platform with their CRM, ensuring that our mutual clients can maximize the return on their technology investments."

These partnerships empower multifamily owners and operators to increase efficiency by bypassing the need to manually enter the same data between different platforms while providing a reliable centralized platform for onsite leasing teams to engage with, allowing agents to spend more time taking care of their prospects and residents, throughout the customer lifecycle.

To learn more about KnockNetwork, visit https://www.knockcrm.com/partner-directory .

About Knock

Knock® offers an integrated suite of front office technology that provides multifamily owners and operators with the levers they need to more profitably acquire and retain high-value, long-term residents. Knock CRM empowers leasing teams with tools to accelerate successful leasing and renewal outcomes, provides marketers the data to optimize spend, and ensures executives have the business intelligence and insights needed to outperform their competitors. Learn more at www.knockcrm.com .

